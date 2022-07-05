ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICIALS TERMINATE TWO ASSOCIATE JUDGES

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Commissioners Court convened Tuesday morning in a Special Session, Commissioners Walker and Noack along with Judge Keough went into Executive Session in reference to approving the termination of Associate Judges of Associate Judge Paul Damico and Associate Judge David Bluestein, along with accepting the resignation of Bernice Greathouse. On June...

Comments / 10

Margaret McPhearson
3d ago

Greathouse was terminated as the other two. However, she was allowed to RESIGN (which is basically In Lieu of Discipline - Termination). Does she have to any debts back to the citizens and as the other two that were terminated? Was there a "No Rehire" statement placed in her HR (personnel file), or will she be able to come back to work in another position?

Remo SGTUSMC
3d ago

Sounds like they all need a little jail time for theft. Stealing from taxpayers.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
TODD MISSION, TX
LIVINGSTON, TX
CONROE, TX
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Politics
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
DAYTON, TX
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
HOUSTON, TX
HOUSTON, TX

