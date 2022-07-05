Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios hit with assault allegation the day before he's set to play in the Wimbledon quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic fought back from a set down to defeat Cameron Norrie and set up a Wimbledon final against Nick Kyrgios.The defending champion appeared sluggish and out of sorts as the British No 1 made a brilliant start in the semi-final, breaking Djokovic’s serve three times to take the opening set 6-2.However, the Serbian was able to raise his game as Norrie started to falter in the second set and, after levelling the match, Djokovic ultimately cruised to a 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory.And in the final awaits Kyrgios, who is through to his first grand slam final after...
