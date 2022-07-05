ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios hit with assault allegation the day before he's set to play in the Wimbledon quarterfinals

By Ashley Collman
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtOsG_0gVXaMYD00
Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images
  • Tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend, The Canberra Times reports.
  • The report came out the day before the Australian is set to play in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.
  • The Canberra Times says the allegation centers on Kyrgios allegedly grabbing ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Kyrgios sends message to Rafael Nadal after Wimbledon withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios is the beneficiary of Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from Wimbledon, and the Australian player sent a message to the Spaniard Thursday following the injury news. Nadal and Kyrgios were set to play in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday until Rafa withdrew due to his abdominal injury. Kyrgios advances to the finals thanks to the walkover and shared a positive note to Rafa via Instagram.
TENNIS
hypebeast.com

Nick Kyrgios Violates Wimbledon Rule by Wearing Jordans on Court

Nick Kyrgios violated the competition’s apparel rule and was seen wearing the Air Jordan 1 Low in “Cardinal” Red/Gold to Wimbledon,. During his post-match interview, Kyrgios found himself in hot water when being asked why he opted to wear all-white attire. “Because I do what I want. I just like wearing my Jordans.” he said. “No, I’m not above the rules, I just like wearing my Jordans. I’ll wear some Triple Whites tomorrow.”
TENNIS
People

Who Is Rafael Nadal's Wife? All About Mery 'Xisca' Perelló

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal might be one of the sport's most decorated athletes, but despite the Grand Slam champion's widespread recognition, little is known about his wife Mery "Xisxa" Perelló. The couple dated for 14 years before tying the knot in October 2019, and have remained relatively quiet about...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#The Canberra Times
The Spun

Look: Nick Kyrgios' Girlfriend Reacts To Rafael Nadal News

On Thursday, Rafael Nadal officially withdrew from Wimbledon because of a tear in his abdomen. As a result, Nick Kyrgios has advanced to the final. This is the first time in Kyrgios' career that he'll compete in the final of a Grand Slam tournament. He'll face either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie on Sunday.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios reveals his 'suicidal thoughts' as he breaks silence on allegations he assaulted his ex - and another former lover blasts 'disappointing' question she was asked about their relationship

Nick Kyrgios says he's looking forward to his chance to respond to allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, and has spoken frankly about his mental health struggles after blasting his way into his first Grand Slam semi-final. Kyrgios had too much firepower for Cristian Garin, eliminating the unseeded Chilean 6-4 6-3...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

On Wednesday morning, American tennis star Taylor Fritz prepared for the match of his life. With a spot in the semi-final on the line, Fritz faced off against arguably the greatest tennis player to walk the Earth: Rafael Nadal. The quarterfinal is already the furthest Fritz has advanced at a major tournament.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ajla Tomljanovic says she did not experience domestic violence with Nick Kyrgios

Ajla Tomljanovic has revealed she did not experience domestic violence with her ex-boyfriend Nick Kyrgios.The Croatian-born Australian’s relationship with Kyrgios is said to have ended in 2018.Kyrgios, who on Wednesday reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, has been summoned to appear in a Canberra court back home in Australia next month amid allegations of common assault against his ex-partner Chiara Passari.Tomljanovic was asked about the allegations in a press conference on Wednesday after she lost her quarter-final match against Elena Rybakina.At first, the 29-year-old told reporters that she had not heard about the assault allegations.She then said: “It’s been a while...
SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Look: Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend Reacts To His Crushing Loss Today

Taylor Fritz nearly pulled off the biggest win of his tennis career this Wednesday at Wimbledon. However, he ultimately lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal. Fritz quickly proved that he's worthy of being on the same court with a legend like Nadal, winning the opening set 6-3. He also won the third set by the same score.
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Novak Djokovic beats Cameron Norrie to set up final against Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic fought back from a set down to defeat Cameron Norrie and set up a Wimbledon final against Nick Kyrgios.The defending champion appeared sluggish and out of sorts as the British No 1 made a brilliant start in the semi-final, breaking Djokovic’s serve three times to take the opening set 6-2.However, the Serbian was able to raise his game as Norrie started to falter in the second set and, after levelling the match, Djokovic ultimately cruised to a 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory.And in the final awaits Kyrgios, who is through to his first grand slam final after...
TENNIS
Sporting News

Ajla Tomljanovic slams journalist over Nick Kyrgios question

Aussie tennis star Ajla Tomljanovic had a fantastic Wimbledon tournament, making it all the way to the quarter-finals before falling in a three-set clash. The 29-year-old took the first set against Elena Rybakina, before dropping the next two in a 4-6 6-2 6-3 defeat. Tomljanovic had defeated some quality opponents...
TENNIS
Insider

Insider

485K+
Followers
30K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy