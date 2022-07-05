ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

More justice, more safety

By Ben Jealous
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I0Fvk_0gVXaEUP00
Chicago police officers patrol downtown as the city celebrates the Chicago Sky’s WNBA title on October 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

This commentary originally appeared in the Minnesota Reformer.

Nearly six years to the day after beloved St. Paul school cafeteria worker Philando Castile was fatally shot by a police officer during an otherwise routine traffic stop, Jayland Walker died in a hail of bullets fired by police officers in Akron, Ohio. While the full picture of that shooting is still emerging as I write this, one thing is clear: Six years and too many horrifying police killings after Castile’s unjustifiable killing, policymakers have yet to embrace a full transformation in public safety that we need to make all our communities safer and more just. Fortunately, a new road map has just been released to guide the path forward.

Whether the officer pulled Castile over for a broken taillight or racially profiled him for what one officer called his “wide set nose,” his stop set up the kind of deadly confrontation that should never have happened in the first place, one that could be prevented with systemic and cultural changes that enhance public safety for everyone, including officers.

How do we stop senseless police killings while making our communities safer for everyone?

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

First, we must overcome the myth that police accountability is somehow an obstacle to effective crime prevention. In fact, the opposite is true. Embracing a community-oriented public safety approach is the only way to make all our communities safer, because it allows police to focus on the serious crime-fighting work they are meant to do while diverting low-level concerns that come before them to unarmed responders, which immediately decreases the risk of violence.

I have devoted much of my life to fighting injustice in our broken criminal justice system. I’ve been a part of some hard-won successes, from abolishing the death penalty for juveniles in multiple states to ending the racial profiling policies known as stop-and-frisk in New York City. Shortly after the murder of George Floyd, I commissioned a group of the finest minds in criminology, law enforcement, public service, and community safety to create a comprehensive approach to end police violence.

The resulting blueprint, “All Safe: Transforming Public Safety,” identifies four key areas for policy actions: 1) restructure public safety systems by creating a division of alternative unarmed responders 2) hold bad officers accountable 3) establish reliable processes to permanently remove officers who are unfit for duty 4) recruit better officers who do not display authoritarian behaviors and values.

Detailed recommendations in each of these areas are drawn from expert interviews, empirical research, and case studies.

Importantly, these policy changes would lead to changes in police culture, where a militarized “warrior” mentality has encouraged a destructive authoritarian approach to policing.

With 18,000 local police departments across the country, public safety is inherently a local responsibility, and that is where we must demand leadership. We offer “All Safe” as a handbook to help mayors and other local officials make common-sense shifts in policies and practices. The good news is we’re already seeing this happen in cities across the country, from Ithaca, N.Y., to Berkeley, California.

And we can find examples of this leadership in the heartland too. In Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, which saw the police shooting of Daunte Wright, Mayor Mike Elliot is forging a path to transformation that follows the recommendations from the report. After a thorough audit of the city’s 911 calls, Elliott learned that only 22% of those calls were crime-related. Police were being sent to handle everything from a mental health crisis to a noise complaint to a fender bender that required a police report. Why not, he asked, send those kinds of calls to unarmed responders, such as social workers and mental health specialists who are trained to support people in crisis? Brooklyn Center is one of a growing number of cities where residents are recognizing that we need more pragmatic ways to handle the myriad of nonviolent situations that land on the shoulders of armed police who are not equipped or trained to handle them.

No one should have to die because of a broken taillight or an air freshener dangling from their car mirror.

The years that have passed since Philando Castile’s killing testify to the challenges of building consensus for constructive change, especially in the face of heated rhetoric and powerful police unions. Amid a fear of rising crime, some public officials are calling for even more resources into a fatally flawed system.

That would be a terrible mistake. More money for more of the same policing will bring us greater human tragedy without greater safety. It is time to reject false choices and embrace the transformative change that will make us all safe. There is a path. We need to take it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Activist arrested in Akron appears in court

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — One of the seven protesters arrested in Akron on Wednesday appeared in Akron Municipal Court Friday morning. Michael Harris, 37, is charged with rioting during protests for the fatal police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker. He pled not guilty. His bond is set at $5,000. Harris,...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
California, OH
WKYC

Akron man receives 25-year sentence for 2021 crime spree

AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 6, 2022, when President Joe Biden visited Cleveland. An Akron man who pleaded guilty to multiple charges after committing a series of armed robberies and attempted thefts in 2021 was sentenced to 25 years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced today.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Racial Profiling#Chicago Police#Mental Health#Crime#St Paul School
MSNBC

Atty. Ben Crump on Jayland Walker shot over 60 times by OH police

On July 4th, 2022, a gunman opened fire in Highland Park killing over 7 people and wounding many more, and was arrested without incident. Just a week before in Akron, OH, Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black man, was shot dozens of times as he fled police. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump joins Paola Ramos to discuss the difference in treatment between innocent Black men and white criminals.July 6, 2022.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cleveland19.com

Man shot in Cleveland’s Lee Harvard neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man was found shot outside a home on the city’s East side Friday morning. According to officers, the victim was discovered around 9:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Wendy Drive. This is in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood. Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police: Do you recognize this luggage thief?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are hoping the public can help them to identify the suspect of the theft that took place on June 26 at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. Police said that the woman entered the airport and stole luggage from a carousel. The suspect arrived in a black...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

Youngstown man jumps into car, arrested on weapons charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was dangling his legs outside a moving car in front of an unmarked police cruiser Wednesday was arrested on weapons charges. Michael Lett, 23, of East Avondale Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

Weekend concerts in Akron moved from Lock 3 to Goodyear Theatre amid downtown protests of Jayland Walker police shooting

AKRON, Ohio — This weekend's concerts that were scheduled to take place at Lock 3 in downtown Akron have been moved to the Goodyear Theatre. Although officials gave no specific reason for the change in venue, it comes as the city of Akron reinstated its overnight curfew – which will remain in effect until further notice -- amid ongoing protests regarding the police shooting death of Jayland Walker.
AKRON, OH
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy