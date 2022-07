After months of frustrating renovation delays and not being sure how to answer the question, “When are you opening?” Ahmed Ibrahim and his staff began filling takeout orders during a soft opening of Milano’s Italian Restaurant at its new location in downtown Warrenton on June 28. All day and night, lines formed out the front door and down the sidewalk, with customers excited to order and pick up pizza, lasagna, wings, stromboli, subs, and more that they had long-missed since fire destroyed the former restaurant building just over two years ago.

WARRENTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO