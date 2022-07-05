ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton Police arrest two after human remains found in trash

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 2 days ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Lawton Police Department says two people are custody after a body was found in trash cans July 2.

On Saturday, officers were dispatched to 1220 NW 31st St. on some suspicious items found in a trash can.

Investigators determined that the trash cans contained human remains.

The Medical Examiner has identified the victim as John David Collins.

Investigators have since arrested two suspects in connection to this incident.

No other information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

At the completion of this investigation, detectives will present this case to the District Attorney’s Office.

Debra Jean
1d ago

Beginning to think Lawton Oklahoma is eat up with people that are on drugs I remember when I was a child,we didn't even lock our doors but now the devil has been unleashed! God Bless All Cops and keep them from any harm Amen

