Lawton Police arrest two after human remains found in trash

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Lawton Police Department says two people are custody after a body was found in trash cans July 2.

On Saturday, officers were dispatched to 1220 NW 31st St. on some suspicious items found in a trash can.

Investigators determined that the trash cans contained human remains.

The Medical Examiner has identified the victim as John David Collins.

Investigators have since arrested two suspects in connection to this incident.

No other information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

At the completion of this investigation, detectives will present this case to the District Attorney’s Office.