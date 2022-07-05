ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

New big top experience brings circus fun to Concord

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMV9u_0gVXZGDO00
FLIP Circus Find the red-and-white striped big top tent at Concord Mills from July 8- 24. (Courtesy FLIP Circus)

CONCORD, N.C. — A new national tour offering family entertainment will make its debut in Concord this month.

The FLIP circus, which features a cast of international performers, will set up its red-and-white striped big top tent at Concord Mills from July 8- 24.

Expect to see clowns, acrobats, jugglers, aerialists and daredevils during the shows, which will run daily.

Entertainers include the Globe of Death Motorcycles, which will whiz and whir at breakneck speeds inside a steel ball; the Alexa Swing pole act and Shirley Larible’s aerial net act; Afrobatics; jugglers Dede Larible and Luva; Ukraine’s Bingo Troupe; and Italy’s Bello Brothers.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday; 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Ticket prices start at $40 for adults and $25 for children and are available online at flipcircus.com.

(Watch below: Panning season opens at Reed Gold Mine)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakenormanpublications.com

New places, empty space emerge at Birkdale Village

HUNTERSVILLE – Participants in the annual Birkdale Village Fourth of July Parade got to see a taste of what’s coming with the under-renovations mixed-use development and also a sign that a long-established business has left. On its way are Brown Bag Seafood and Lovesac, while a staple across...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

‘Barstool Preacher’ performs baptisms at Huntersville biker bar

HUNTERSVILLE – For more than a decade, the Rev. Jeff Hathcock’s mission has been sharing the Gospel in places where cold beer, loud music, tall tales and riding leathers are more customary. As the Barstool Pastor, with organized church backing, north Mecklenburg native Hathcock began his unorthodox Sunday...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

On This Day: 1st ever Bojangles opened in Charlotte in 1977

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Happy birthday, Bojangles! It was 45 years ago today that the first famous chicken and biscuits restaurant opened its doors in the Queen City. On July 6, 1977, it was “Bo Time” as Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas opened the first Bojangles restaurant, according to the North Carolina Museum […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NC
Government
City
Concord, NC
Concord, NC
Entertainment
lakenormanpublications.com

Comic Con makes heroic return to Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON – After a two-year hiatus, the Be a Hero Lincolnton Comic Con sponsored by GameSwap is returning to raise funds in support of Communities in Schools (CIS). “It was one of those things where, especially with the venue being the local high school, it was an event we absolutely couldn’t do because of COVID,” GameSwap owner and manager Mike Payne said. “Unfortunately we had to take it on the chin and now we’re back but it’s almost like completely starting over.”
LINCOLNTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#What To Do#Travel Info#Circus#Concord Mills#Afrobatics#Bingo Troupe#Bello Brothers#Cox Media Group
WCNC

Unclaimed Baggage (The place that buys your lost luggage!) in Charlotte from July 6 -7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This summer, air travel surges and cancellations are throwing plans into a tailspin… along with passengers’ luggage!. Unclaimed Baggage is the premier lost luggage store in the country (storefront in AL, plus an online store). They’ve partnered with domestic airlines (as well as other travel related industries,) and resell, recycle, and donate thousands of items lost in travel.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Enjoy These Chicken Spots in Charlotte for National Fried Chicken Day

Happy National Fried Chicken Day! We love a good, tender chicken for any meal of the day. July 6 is the day to really enjoy one of America’s favorite foods. This greasy, delicious food is a comfort food across the world we can all enjoy. Fried chicken was once an expensive delicacy up until WWII but now has become available to us all. Lucky for us, we are in the best spot for it… America!
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
power98fm.com

New App Feature Allows Users To See Charlotte Before It’s Present Day

Levine Museum’s new app has an amazing feature. It allows you to see a historic community in Charlotte before it’s present day. After moving to Charlotte, I would always wonder what the old Charlotte looked like uptown and the history behind it. Recently, a few streets in uptown were renamed to commemorate the history behind the area. One of those places was Brooklyn Village.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

What The Church Is Going On In Charlotte North Carolina?

Let’s talk about the Church World Service that was founded in 1946. Around the world 37 Christian organizations came together to assist in disaster relief, and refugee assistance. What does this mean for Charlotte, North Carolina after coming off of a hot 4th of July? It means that the Church World Service has announced it’s new office in Charlotte. The organization is supposed to welcome children that are arriving without parents and match them with sponsors.
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Lake Norman Humane cites urgent need for help

July 7. Shelters throughout North Carolina are facing an unprecedented overcrowding crisis. In the month of June, Lake Norman Humane in Mooresville transferred in 65 at-risk animals from nine agencies, in addition to the intake of owner-surrendered and stray animals. “We currently have more animals in our care than any...
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of July 4

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments June 24-30: Azucar Cuban Restaurant, 15905 N. Old Statesville Road – 96 Bagel Bin & Deli, 9815 Sam Furr Road – 98 Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 96.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
corneliustoday.com

Free food boxes July 8

July 5. Atrium, Ausie & Martin Rivens Scholarship Foundation, Cornelius Parks & Recreation and Union Bethel AME Zion Church will be distributing free food boxes from 10 am to noon Friday July 8 at Smithville Park. Boxes are available on a first come, first served basis.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
98K+
Followers
109K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy