New big top experience brings circus fun to Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — A new national tour offering family entertainment will make its debut in Concord this month.

The FLIP circus, which features a cast of international performers, will set up its red-and-white striped big top tent at Concord Mills from July 8- 24.

Expect to see clowns, acrobats, jugglers, aerialists and daredevils during the shows, which will run daily.

Entertainers include the Globe of Death Motorcycles, which will whiz and whir at breakneck speeds inside a steel ball; the Alexa Swing pole act and Shirley Larible’s aerial net act; Afrobatics; jugglers Dede Larible and Luva; Ukraine’s Bingo Troupe; and Italy’s Bello Brothers.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday; 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Ticket prices start at $40 for adults and $25 for children and are available online at flipcircus.com.

