Brownsville, TX

PD: Man arrested for assaulting 4-year-old child, causing 'severe injuries'

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xuTD_0gVXZDZD00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of assaulting a 4-year-old child, leaving him with severe injuries.

Evaristo Barrera Serna, 25, was arrested on charges of injury to a child with intent of serious bodily injury and abandon/endanger child without intent to return, according to a release from Brownsville PD.

At 9 a.m. on June 29 near 700 E. Madison Street, a citizen waved down a nearby officer to the area of Washington Park.

‘Old feud’ considered potential motive in homicide investigation

The citizen found a 4-year-old child in the park with “severe injuries,” the release stated.

The child was complaining of pain and had several head injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Officers then investigated the apartment where the child resided. Police said the child was left with Serna while his mother was working.

On July 1, the Brownsville Criminal Investigations Unit took Serna into custody where he consented to give a statement. He said he was upset because the child “was acting up and not letting him sleep,” police stated.

Alton man killed in July 4 auto-pedestrian crash

Serna then began striking the child with an open and “possibly closed” fist.

He left the apartment, leaving the child alone. The child then exited the apartment searching for his mother when he was found at the park.

Serna was arraigned on July 2 and was issued a bond amount totaling $50,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 14

Mis huevos
4d ago

Pendejo ..I'm glad my kids have mommy and daddy and not step mom or step dad hard to trust someone else with your kids ..

Reply(1)
17
Mara Gary
4d ago

the mother is the one that abandoned the boy. the neighbors would find outside in the middle of the night alone. why are they not doing anything to the mom. the boy had fallen down the neighbors stairs the night before when he was outside because his mother wouldn't open the door. that's where the boy got the bumps on his head. the mother doesn't care

Reply(2)
5
woeisnaysayers
4d ago

Send him to prison so he can get justice in there from the inmates themselves

Reply
7
