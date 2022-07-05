19-year-old female shot in face during altercation in Callahan County

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A 19-year-old female was shot in the face during an altercation in Callahan County early Tuesday morning.

Callahan County Sheriff Eric Pechacek told KTAB and KRBC the altercation involved two couples on County Road 120 around 4:00 a.m.

Sheriff Pechacek says the couples, one of which was in a car and one of which was walking on the road, were involved in a verbal dispute.

It’s currently unknown if that dispute began on the road or at a nearby residence, but Sheriff Pechacek says the altercation escalated into shots being fired toward the road, hitting the 19-year-old female who was walking.

She has been flown to a hospital in Dallas-Ft. Worth and is currently in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported in connection to the shooting.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact sequence of events, but Sheriff Pechacek confirms the shot that hit the 19-year-old was likely fired from inside the vehicle.

No arrests have been made, but Sheriff Pechacek is confident someone will be charged in connection to the shooting soon. First, all parties involved must be interviewed by detectives before a warrant is obtained.

