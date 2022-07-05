ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Buckingham, Campbell by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amherst, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Rockbridge The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rockbridge County in west central Virginia North central Amherst County in central Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 406 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairfield, or 8 miles east of Rockbridge Baths, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockbridge Baths Cornwall Alto Fairfield Oronoco Brownsburg and Vesuvius. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Augusta, City of Staunton, City of Waynesboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Nelson County in central Virginia West central Albemarle County in central Virginia The southeastern City of Staunton in western Virginia Southeastern Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Waynesboro in western Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Staunton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Afton, Fishersville, Lyndhurst, Nellysford, Hermitage, Batesville, Mint Spring and Afton Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Severe thunderstorm warning, flood watch in effect for region

The National Weather Service in Sterling has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. for a number of counties and cities in Western and Central Virginia. The warning includes the counties of Albemarle, Nelson and Augusta, and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro. Areas impacted could include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Afton, Fishersville, Lyndhurst, Nellysford, Hermitage, Batesville, Mint Spring and Afton Mountain.
VIRGINIA STATE
Staunton programs impacted by severe thunderstorm

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Most City of Staunton offices and facilities remain open, while many parks and recreation programs are canceled Thursday due to residual impact and cleanup from severe thunderstorms that swept through the area on Wednesday afternoon. Camp Staunton is operating on a normal schedule, and pickup and...
STAUNTON, VA
Dominion Energy handling power outages in Staunton area

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Dominion Energy is reporting outages due to a severe storm that moved from Churchville, to Staunton, and then to Fishersville and WAynesboro. To report an outage in your area, click here. We appreciate all of your photos and details of the storm damage. Remember to only...
STAUNTON, VA
Severe storm rips through Staunton area

STAUNTON (WINA) – With a flood watch is in effect until 5 Thursday morning in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area, severe storms left their footprint Wednesday afternoon in the Valley around Staunton. A severe storm tore through Staunton and Augusta County around 4pm Wednesday. From Churchville east to Staunton, there are some homes and businesses damaged by high winds. Torrential downpours around Staunton flooded roads, with weather watchers reporting nearly and inch-and-a-half of rain fallen in a very short period of time.
STAUNTON, VA
Crews respond to water rescue in Campbell Co. park

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — First responders from both Campbell County and Pittsylvania County were called to English Park Monday evening to perform a water rescue operation. According to the Altavista Fire Company, the swift water rescue team responded to the area around the rope swing in English Park...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Blue Ridge Parkway construction set to be finished by July 11

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Roanoke are still under construction. The Roanoke River at mile market 115 is now set to be completed by Monday, July 11. It was originally supposed to finish at the end of June. Traffic continues to go through a...
ROANOKE, VA
Two-vehicle crash on Challenger Avenue cleared

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The road has reopened. Police say hazmat is on scene cleaning up oil from the shoulder of the road. EARLIER STORY: A two-vehicle crash in Roanoke County Thursday morning is causing delays, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Police say the crash occurred at...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Challenger Avenue reopened after Roanoke Co. crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Thursday morning motorists may want to take an alternate route through Roanoke County due to a crash closing down part of Challenger Avenue. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, eastbound Challenger Avenue is currently blocked at Valley Gateway Boulevard because of a two-vehicle crash.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Roanoke police chase ends in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A chase that started in the city of Roanoke ended in Botetourt County Thursday afternoon. Read Mountain Road is closed until further notice in the area of Downing Street, according to Botetourt County Sheriff Matt Ward. Ward says Roanoke Police were chasing an “armed subject,”...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Franklin County woman dies in crash with tree

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Franklin County woman died in a crash Wednesday morning. Erin Sheree Jones, 45, of Wirtz, was traveling in a 2016 Honda Civic On Jubal Early Highway, just south of Silver Lake Road around 10:30 when her vehicle ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
VSP: Woman dies following Franklin Co. crash on Wednesday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman died at the hospital after crashing into a tree in Franklin County on Wednesday morning, according to police. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6 on Jubal Early Highway, just south of Silver Lake Road.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Pedestrian hit, killed in Sunday night crash in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A man lost his life Sunday night in Danville after he reportedly stepped into traffic along Piney Forest Road and was hit by a vehicle. According to Capt. Steve Richardson with the Danville Police Department, the incident was called in at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 from the 1200 block of Piney Forest Road.
DANVILLE, VA

