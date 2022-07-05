Sal Vulcano at Virgin Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Five-time Las Vegas Headliner of the Year, Frankie Moreno, brings his high-energy live show, All The Hits, to Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas with a limited series of performances at KAOS on July 29 -30, August 19 – 20, and September 23 – 24.
Las Vegas is one of the entertainment capitals of the world. Everyone knows the saying about what happens in Vegas, and the many music festivals coming up this year will surely generate lasting memories that may or may not stay in Sin City. When it comes to what Vegas has...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Highly acclaimed musical HAMILTON is returning to Las Vegas this fall, and fans can snag tickets to the theater spectacular this month. Single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Thursday, July 14, at 10:00 a.m. PST or by calling 702-749-2000.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A colorful new art exhibit is on display at Fashion Show Mall (FSLV) this summer for those looking for Instagram-worthy backgrounds. The 'Summertime Happiness' art installation celebrates body positivity and self-love throughout the mall. The installation conjoins with the 'You Are Beautiful' tour, created by...
LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- There's a new job opening in Las Vegas that only requires a big appetite. The online gambling site Time2play is hiring a buffet taste tester to review four of the city's top buffets at Caesars Palace, Bellagio Hotel & Casino, The Cosmopolitan and Wynn Las Vegas.
Josh Agle, the artist most commonly known as Shag, debuted his latest whimsical mid-century rendering of The Four Martini Lunch at a reception in the new Shag store at the recently reopened Palms Resort Casino in Las Vegas last week. “The four martini lunch is just taking it to the...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new addition to The Strip broke ground on Friday morning. The 20-story hotel and casino will feature 531 rooms along with restaurants, nightlife spots and a pool — everything you come to expect from Las Vegas resort. The development will cost $550 million...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Life Is Beautiful festival is looking for volunteers to join its “INSIDE Beautiful” program. Volunteers will work in the three-day festival from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18 and will receive access to the festival for each day. Volunteers are required to commit to two six-hour shifts of volunteering for a […]
Is the simple taco the world’s perfect meal? Or is just our collective favorite food? Offering infinite flavors and textures in every bite—not to mention multiple layers of spiciness, depending on your hot sauce or salsa of choice—tacos are universally appreciated, and these Las Vegas restaurants will enhance your admiration.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The first-ever Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention (JPiC) is getting ready to kick off in Las Vegas this summer. The event is set to take place Friday, July 8, through Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m, and Sunday, July 10, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
WRANGLER NFR CONCERT LINE-UP WHAT: Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino is thrilled to announce an impressive entertainment lineup coming to Las Vegas for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo! The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will take place from Thursday, December 1 – Saturday, December 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center. In addition to the rodeo’s competitive events, area-residents and visitors can enjoy the performances of country legends from Thursday, December 1 – Wednesday, December 8. All tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.
The Las Vegas Strip has become a land where casino operators have generally decided bigger is better. Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report mostly operate massive megaresorts while Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report signature property fits that category as well.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Forget about the Bat-Signal -- the buffet signal is out. Casino comparison website Time2Play says it's looking to send someone to review Las Vegas casino buffets. According to an application listing, the winner and a guest will be flown to Las Vegas, receive luxury accommodations...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The old saying goes, if it looks too good to be true, it probably is. Red Rock Casino shared a video on social media depicting a small plane taking off from the property's parking lot. The video spawned several comments from people wondering if it...
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vintage vibes meets keto bakery. In today's Nevada Built, 13 Action News Anchor Kalyna Astrinos heads to a local shop, where the owner is mixing everything she loves. Not only in the tasty treats, but also sprinkled throughout the entire space. Inside Starburst Parlor is...
Former President Trump praises Lombardo, Laxalt at campaign event in Las Vegas. Former President Donald Trump made a visit to Las Vegas Friday evening to campaign for the Nevada republican Governor and U.S. Senate nominees. Las Vegas fire hydrant leak stopped, repairs in the works after concerned resident contacts FOX5.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The groundbreaking ceremony for Dream Las Vegas Hotel and Casino will take place on Friday on Las Vegas Blvd. According to a news release, the lifestyle hotel and casino is expected to open in late 2024 with 20 stories and 531 guestrooms and suites. The hotel will also house multiple dining and nightlife venues, a pool deck, a bar, a lounge space on the gaming floor and on-site parking, among many other features.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Bally's Las Vegas keeps announcing new developments as it continues its transition to the Horseshoe Las Vegas. As part of its rebranding, Horseshoe Las Vegas will welcome the ARCADE in the fall of 2022. The attraction was designed by the Aria Group and will include...
The Home in Las Vegas is an awe-inspiring ultra-modern fully-furnished residence boasts all the modern living amenities for entertaining and family gatherings now available for sale. This home located at 11106 Villa Bellagio Dr, Las Vegas, Nevada; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G Sher (Phone: 702-903-4536) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
Chinatown Plaza will soon welcome a new restaurant to its food and drink community. Bangkok Street Food, a new local brand, will debut in space B205 at 4215 Spring Mountain Rd, according to paperwork recently submitted to Clark County. What Now Las Vegas confirmed the news with owner Tim Rungseree...
