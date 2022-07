KEARNEY, NE — Kearney’s water towers are getting a makeover. The city is performing cyclical maintenance to the inside and outside of its two main water towers this month. Part of the maintenance includes repainting the exterior. Assistant City Manager Eric Hellriegel says the city opted to use black lettering to make it easy to read and added a crane to mirror the city logo. He says the city will be adding ground-mounted and elevated lighting to the towers.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO