Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie may not be enamored with the added responsibility of being King of Asgard in Thor: Love and Thunder, but the actor feels just the opposite about her relatively new title of producer. In 2021, Thompson launched a production company known as Viva Maude and signed a first-look deal at HBO and HBO Max, with two TV projects already in development. Knowing that Thompson wanted to learn more about the process of producing, Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi invited her to participate in the post-production process of his Thor: Ragnarok follow-up. And while watching an early cut,...

MOVIES ・ 11 MINUTES AGO