Roan Mountain, TN

Roan Mtn. Summer Concert features Jim and Cheri Miller

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 2 days ago

The Roan Mountain Spring Concert Series will feature Jim and Cheri Miller on Saturday, July...

www.elizabethton.com

elizabethton.com

Acoustic Jam on Stage today at Roan Mtn. Park

Acoustic Jam on Stage will be held today, July 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Community Park (behind the post office), Roan Mountain. Bring an instrument and join the fun with jam leader Ellie Hjemmet. Beginners are welcome.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
elizabethton.com

My New Favorites will perform at Covered Bridge

Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jam will feature the band, My New Favorites. The group features a mix of honky tonk and Appalachian music played on the old clawhammer banjo. Led by award winning songwriter Jeffery Benedict, the group is both funny and fun-loving, Also featured are viruoso Westley Harris, bass player Amy Benedict, and Jason Carpenter, a one-man band percussionist. The group has been featured at Merlefest, Bristol’s Rhythm and Roots Reunion, the Blue Plum Festival, and PBS-TV series, Song of the Mountain, as well as many other musical venues in the tri-state area. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday. Bring your lawn chair, blanket, and family and sit back and enjoy a free concert while relaxing by the Doe River. The concert is sponsored by the Elizabethton Parks and Rec Dept.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Visit Roan Mountain

At Roan Mountain, we house, care for, and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from TWRA. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes! As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care are a specialty!
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
elizabethton.com

Food City nominees named Top Women in Grocery

ABINGDON, Va. — Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery initiative recognizes the important role that women play in the food and grocery industry. Two Food City women grocers are named among this year’s top winners — Molly Austin, front-end operations special projects manager, and Amanda Gulley, store manager.
ABINGDON, VA
elizabethton.com

A Live Lived: Louise Guy was known for her giving spirit

There’s a quote that says: “If nature has made you for a giver, your hands are born open, and so is your heart; and though there may be times when your hands are empty, your heart is always full.”. Louise Guy’s family described her as a giver. “When...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Turning 47

On July the 4th I turned 47. Life is funny when you’re 18. You imagine you will always be 18 and with each passing year you don’t contemplate getting older but we do. I don’t really feel much different than I did when I was 18 or I have suddenly changed to the point of not noticing. The one thing I tend to do on my birthdays is reflect back on the past year and years and see how much my life has changed.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Holston Habitat kicks off construction of new home in city

Holston Habitat for Humanity will mark the beginning of its latest Elizabethton home build with a groundbreaking geremony in partnership with Habitat homebuyer, Patti. The event will be held at the site of the future Habitat home, located at 608 Blevins Ave. The public is invited to join in the celebration at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, by either attending in person or viewing the event on Facebook Live.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Volunteer of the Week: Donald Hlavaty

It was a simple thing the way it happened. One day, while walking his dog, Donald Hlavaty noticed his neighborhood looking a little … shabby. He thought to himself as he paused, “Maybe I’ll just pick up some trash as I go along.”. And that’s how it...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Shirley Beatrice “Bea” Thompson

Shirley Beatrice “Bea” Thompson, 69, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was a daughter of the late Joe Clarence and Ethel McKinney Birchfield and was born on August 4, 1952. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Ella Mae Birchfield, and four brothers, Clarence Birchfield, Howard “Lit” Birchfield, Earl Birchfield and Bill Birchfield.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Ester Carrier Stout

Ester Carrier Stout, 91, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at NHC Health Care, Johnson City. She went to meet her savior, celebrating with family and friends with a smile and grace. A native of Carter County, she was born September 5, 1930 to the late Alex and Bessie...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Local teacher named finalist for state ‘Teacher of the Year’

Elizabethton City School drama teacher Megan Foster has been named one of nine finalists for the 2022-2023 Tennessee Teacher of the Year award. The winner will represent Tennessee at all required National Teacher of the Year events, including several national leadership conferences and the national recognition week in Washington, D.C. He or she will also fulfill Tennessee Teacher of the Year speaking requests and presentations, as well as serve a two-year term on the Tennessee Teacher Advisory Council.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

VFW food distribution set Friday for veterans, their families

VFW Post 2166 Auxiliary will do a food distribution with Second Harvest Food Bank for veterans and their families that need assistance on Friday, July 8, at 2 p.m. The distribution will be held at the VFW Post at 2001 W. Elk Ave. Those attending the food distribution are asked...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

ETSU scholar publishing on trauma during COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY – Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers are working through an important question: How do we teach and learn during a crisis?. Scholars at East Tennessee State University are at the forefront of that conversation. A “gift to higher education,” as one reviewer put it, the book...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Saylor joins WCSO as Public Information Officer

JONESBOROUGH — Sheriff Keith Sexton is pleased to announce that Susan Saylor is now Public Information Officer (PIO) for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). “The night I was appointed Sheriff, Susan stepped up and began working with us in her role as Communications Director for Washington County,” Sexton said. “Now she is working exclusively for the Sheriff’s Department to ensure the community is informed.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Overnight Highway 19-E vehicle crash with fatality

A Jonesborough man died after the car he was driving crashed into a church building Monday in Elizabethton. Officials said the accident took place about 11 p.m. Monday. Matthew E. Anderson, 37, was driving a silver-colored Toyota Corolla that crossed Highway 19-E from Peter Hampton Drive and crashed into the west side of Rivers Edge Fellowship Church, in the 1200 block of Highway 19-E.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On July 4, at approximately 5:12 p.m., officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Jeremy Combs of Johnson City and charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. Officers responded to an address for a separate...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Suspect in custody after shooting at Elizabethton residence

Police are investigating a shooting at a residence in the 1000 block of Oak Street. Elizabethton Police said the incident took place about 2:45 p.m. Thursday. One victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, and police have one suspect in custody. Officers said there is no danger to the...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Writer: Time to stop spreading the big lie

As a resident and voter in Carter County, Tenn., since 2000, I am tired of the dishonesty surrounding politics that has only grown worse. We need to recruit as many nonpartisan volunteers as possible to ensure that no eligible voter is turned away from the polls in the 2022 elections.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Unicoi businessman faces additional felony charges

According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office filed additional charges on Steven Chase Willis, 27, of Unicoi. He was arrested on June 25 for theft over $10,000; theft of services over $10,000; worthless checks over $500; and deceptive business practices. The new charges filed...
UNICOI, TN

