Roan Mtn. Summer Concert features Jim and Cheri Miller

Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jam will feature the band, My New Favorites. The group features a mix of honky tonk and Appalachian music played on the old clawhammer banjo. Led by award winning songwriter Jeffery Benedict, the group is both funny and fun-loving, Also featured are viruoso Westley Harris, bass player Amy Benedict, and Jason Carpenter, a one-man band percussionist. The group has been featured at Merlefest, Bristol’s Rhythm and Roots Reunion, the Blue Plum Festival, and PBS-TV series, Song of the Mountain, as well as many other musical venues in the tri-state area. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday. Bring your lawn chair, blanket, and family and sit back and enjoy a free concert while relaxing by the Doe River. The concert is sponsored by the Elizabethton Parks and Rec Dept.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO