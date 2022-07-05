Here’s How Many Ford F-150 Lightning Pickups Were Sold In June 2022

As anyone who has shopped for a new vehicle recently is already painfully aware, a number of dealers are tacking markups onto the prices of most all vehicles these days, some more than others. The red-hot 2022 Ford Maverick is squarely in that group, as the compact pickup has been one of the more commonly marked-up vehicles since its launch, as well as one of the top new vehicles selling for more than MSRP. In spite of warnings from Ford and even entire websites dedicated to combating these markups, this practice continues, particularly as demand remains high and supply remains low, a fact that’s highlighted by this used 2022 Ford Maverick XLT Hybrid listed for sale at Newberg Ford in Newberg, Oregon.

NEWBERG, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO