Councilman Marks, local volunteers clean up trash around Nottingham area

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Over the holiday weekend, Councilman David Marks and several volunteers cleaned up the Nottingham area.

Councilman Marks and volunteers from the Rock City Church Compassion Commission and the Maryland Waterways Foundation removed trash from several different locations.

First, the volunteers cleared out vines and other undergrowth that impeded walkers and bikers at the Northeast Trail Bridge near Perry Hall Boulevard and Ridge Road (21236).

The volunteers also removed more than a dozen bags of trash from the valley at Kintore Drive and Dunfield Road (21236).

Photos via Councilman David Marks

