Cars

2023 Ford Maverick Orders Will Open Two Weeks Earlier Than Planned

fordauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in May, Ford Authority reported that 2023 Ford Maverick order banks were scheduled to open up on August 15th, 2022, with production beginning at the Hermosillo Assembly plant on October 24th, 2022, though these dates are subject to change, as always, particularly given the number of supply chain issues automakers...

fordauthority.com

fordauthority.com

Here’s A Closer Look At The 2022 Ford Maverick First Edition Package

Last year, Ford Authority took an in-depth dive into the exclusive graphics that come standard on all 2022 Ford Maverick First Edition pickups. The upper tier equipment offering exists as an optional package on Lariat, the most expensive trim of the lineup. With its planned one year timeframe, the likelihood of seeing a First Edition example out in the wild will be small, which is why it’s worth detailing what is included for buyers, as some touches may never spread beyond what Ford deemed acceptable for the package and for the early adopters who forfeited the additional cash to own one.
fordauthority.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Sales Numbers

For more on the F-150 Lightning, visit our Ford F-150 Lightning news section. Ford F-150 Lightning sales include F-150 Lightning, and any variants and sub-models thereof. Sales figures do not include F-150 models powered by internal combustion engines. Information for market (country) specified. Sales information compiled from various sources by...
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Reservations Open Up In Mexico Tomorrow

The Ford Mustang Mach-E launched in 2020 for the 2021 model year, and has since gone on sale in a number of global markets including the U.S. and Europe. But while the Mach-E is produced at the Cuautitlan Assembly plant in Mexico, the EV crossover was not available to purchase in that country – until now, that is. That’s because tomorrow, July 6th, the Ford Mustang Mach-E will be available to reserve for interested customers in that North American country.
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lighting Assembly Process Explained In Depth: Video

Back in early April, FoMoCo released some pretty interesting information regarding the unique assembly process of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, which takes place at the brand new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. Unlike traditional automotive plants, the Rouge facility doesn’t use assembly lines, and instead employs autonomous sleds that move the truck from station to station throughout the assembly process. However, the video below explores this fascinating job in a bit more detail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Maverick#Ford Pickups#Ford Bronco Sport#The Maverick#Vehicles#Ford Authority#Hermosillo Assembly
fordauthority.com

This Is How The 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor Exhaust Sounds: Video

The 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor was revealed back in September 2020 as a more rugged, off-road-capable variant of the mid-size pickup sporting a host of upgrades in a variety of areas. In recent weeks, Ford Authority has spent some time with the Ranger Tremor, getting to know this popular pickup and completing a very revealing fuel economy test. We also took the time to record the various exhaust notes of the 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor to give everyone an idea of just exactly what it sounds like from a cold start, as well as when it’s revved up.
The Detroit Free Press

Nissan, Ford, Hyundai among vehicle recalls this week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for June 30 through July 7, including a Nissan recall involving 322,671 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more: Cadillac General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling...
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor Looks Great Wearing Vossen HF6-4 Wheels

The new-for-2021 third-generation Ford F-150 Raptor is already in its second year of production after introducing a host of updates to the popular high-performance off-road model, including a new five-link rear suspension with coilovers and an available 37-inch tire option. However, a more hardcore Ford F-150 Raptor R is coming soon packing far more power thanks to the presence of the supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 Predator powerplant. Regardless, the regular 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor remains a popular option among shoppers, and this customized example takes its rugged looks a step further with some aftermarket upgrades.
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Escape PHEV Leaks Online Ahead Of Official Reveal

After spotting multiple 2023 Ford Escape prototypes covered in heavy camo, Ford Authority spies most recently came across another, completely uncovered version of the refreshed crossover that wound up giving us our first look at the new Escape ST-Line, which we confirmed just yesterday thanks to a new prototype spotted wearing ST-Line badging. One thing we haven’t seen, however, is a 2023 Ford Escape PHEV prototype, but a very interesting post at Solution Ford’s website seems to have leaked the electrified crossover ahead of its official reveal.
fordauthority.com

Ford Brazil Development Center Working On Multiple Global Projects

Ford Brazil is in the midst of a major transformation following the automaker’s decision to to end its manufacturing operations last year following a $12 billion dollar loss over the past decade, though exiting that region was also quite costly. Regardless, Ford Brazil has pivoted to importing vehicles from outside markets like the Ford Maverick into the country, as well as launching new services and the automaker’s Ford Pro commercial business. The Ford Brazil Development and Technology Center is also in the midst of a significant overhaul as Ford recently added 500 jobs to that facility as it pivots to exporting engineering services. Turns out, that same center is also responsible for a number of important global projects, too.
fordauthority.com

Ford Motor Company China Sales Down 22 Percent In Q2 2022

Ford Motor Company China sales decreased 22 percent to 120,000 units during the second quarter of 2022. The automaker offers its two core brands – Ford and Lincoln – in the Asian country, as well as a China-only brand called JMC as part of the Jiangling-Ford joint venture.
fordauthority.com

2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV Edition Debuts As Ford F-150 Tremor Rival

The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 was officially revealed last October as a refreshed rival to the Ford F-150, alongside its stablemate, the Chevy Silverado 1500. That refresh introduced a number of changes to the pickup, including revised styling, a brand new interior, and two new variants – the ultra-luxurious Sierra Denali Ultimate and the more off-road focused Sierra AT4X. Now, GM has revealed the 2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV Edition, which takes the AT4X a bit further in terms of capability, slotting in somewhere in between the F-150 Tremor and Raptor in that regard.
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Ranger SuperCrew With Long Bed Spotted Testing In U.S.

The 2023 Ford Ranger will almost certainly be available at U.S. dealerships by the end of next year, although it’s existence isn’t a mystery at all. As Ford Authority previously reported, the next-generation midsize pickup is currently in the first stages of its global rollout, with Australia being one of the first countries to receive the truck. That said, at least one camouflaged example has been caught with a longer bed in SuperCrew configuration boasting North American power outlets. Now, our photographers captured a similar truck strutting its stuff – but this time the pickup in question was testing in the United States.
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator Under Hood Fire Fix Discovered

Back in May, Ford Motor Company issued a recall for select 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator models after 16 under hood fires plagued a handful of vehicles. The majority of those fires occurred in rental units, with most happening while the vehicles were parked and not running. Regardless, FoMoCo wasn’t able to immediately determine what was causing these fires, which were believed to originate in the rear of the engine compartment near the passenger side of the vehicle, and as a result, asked owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures. Now, Ford has discovered a fix for this issue.
fordauthority.com

Ford-Backed Argo AI Lays Off 150 Workers Following Rapid Ramp Up

Over the past couple of years, Ford-based self-driving startup Argo AI has expanded rapidly across the globe, revealing promising new technology, partnering with companies like Lyft and Walmart on autonomous commercial services, releasing guidelines on how self-driving vehicles should view cyclists, and even ditching human safety drivers in Austin and Miami recently. However, it appears that Argo AI may have expanded a bit too quickly, as the company has announced that it is laying off 150 workers amid an overstaffing situation, according to Bloomberg.
fordauthority.com

2023 Volkswagen Amarok Debuts As VW’s Version Of Next-Gen Ranger

Way back in 2018, Ford Authority reported that the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok pickup could share a platform with the next-generation Ford Ranger, and a couple of years later, we learned that it would, in fact, be based on the new Blue Oval mid-size pickup. At that time, VW shared some sketches of what the new Amarok might look like, which is very different from the next-gen Ranger. Ford Authority spies spotted a 2023 Volkswagen Amarok prototype driving around in February, which was said to be very distinct from its Blue Oval counterpart, not only in terms of appearances, but also driving characteristics, though VW won’t be getting a more hardcore off-road version like the Ranger Raptor. Now, the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok has been revealed, and as promised, it’s a bit different than the new Ranger in a number of ways.
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Prototype Apparently Looked Like A Toyota Prius

Ford is in the midst of investing a whopping $50 billion in EVs – including $3.7 billion to fortify its Midwestern U.S. plants – with a goal of producing two million all-electric vehicles annually by 2026. The very first step in achieving these bold goals was the launch of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the automaker’s first mass-produced EV. To date, however, we haven’t heard much about the development process of that particular model, save for the fact that Bill Ford liked his own Mach-E prototype so much that he didn’t want to give it back. However, it seems as if the original Ford Mustang Mach-E prototype didn’t exactly look like the pony car it’s named after – rather, it resembled something a bit more mundane, according to a new report from Wall Street Journal – the Toyota Prius.
fordauthority.com

Ford F-150 Among Top Light-Duty Pickups With Highest Initial Quality

The J.D. Power 2022 Initial Quality Study (IQS) was recently released, and it has presented some mixed results for FoMoCo thus far. Both Ford and Lincoln owners experienced more problems overall compared to 2021, though both brands still rank above the overall industry average. In terms of individual models, the Ford Bronco Sport ranked third in the small SUV segment, while the Lincoln Nautilus topped the mid-size premium SUV ranks, the Ford Ranger beat out its competition to become the highest-ranked mid-size pickup, and the Ford Super Duty finished as the second-best large heavy-duty pickup. The Super Duty was also joined by its Ford F-Series stable mate in that regard, as the Ford F-150 ranked as one of the top light-duty pickups with the highest initial quality, too.
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Scores Podium Finish At Le Mans Classic In GT40

Aside from guiding The Blue Oval into an entirely new era of electrification and overseeing its forthcoming reorganization, Ford CEO Jim Farley also finds the time to record podcasts and even go vintage car racing, a hobby that the auto exec was adamant to continue even after taking over the helm of the automaker. Farley is also pretty good at it, having recently scored impressive finishes in a number of races, including the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Laguna Seca, the Road Atlanta Grand Prix, the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association’s Sebring Speed Tour, and crossing the line first at the Classic 12 Hours of Sebring. Now, Jim Farley has another trophy to add to his proverbial case after earning a podium finish at the Le Mans Classic.
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Frunk Has A Pretty Unique Emergency Release

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is ripe with unique and innovative features, including its vehicle-to-vehicle charging capability, as well as its ability to power an entire home for days at a time. One of the more useful features present in the EV pickup, however, is what Ford calls its Mega Power Frunk, which is essentially a massive front trunk that adds extra cargo capacity in lieu of an engine, like the ICE-powered Ford F-150. As it turns out, there’s also a pretty cool little feature in that frunk, as the Detroit Free Press recently pointed out.
fordauthority.com

Ford Maverick Is TikTok’s Most Popular Vehicle With 10.9 Billion Views

In recent months, Ford has shunned more traditional advertising venues for newer, less conventional methods of marketing, including a campaign on the wildly popular app TikTok. Not only has this saved the automaker a tremendous amount of money, but it’s also been wildly successful, as The Blue Oval’s recent Ford Maverick TikTok campaign racked up millions of views and netted over 17,000 video creations in its very first month. That same campaign has also made the Ford Maverick TikTok’s most popular vehicle with 10.9 billion views to date, according to a new study from Confused.
