2023 Ford Maverick Orders Will Open Two Weeks Earlier Than Planned

Way back in 2018, Ford Authority reported that the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok pickup could share a platform with the next-generation Ford Ranger, and a couple of years later, we learned that it would, in fact, be based on the new Blue Oval mid-size pickup. At that time, VW shared some sketches of what the new Amarok might look like, which is very different from the next-gen Ranger. Ford Authority spies spotted a 2023 Volkswagen Amarok prototype driving around in February, which was said to be very distinct from its Blue Oval counterpart, not only in terms of appearances, but also driving characteristics, though VW won’t be getting a more hardcore off-road version like the Ranger Raptor. Now, the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok has been revealed, and as promised, it’s a bit different than the new Ranger in a number of ways.

