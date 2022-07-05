ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

2 arrested in Walmart theft

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47nhKM_0gVXUGp500

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two women were arrested late last week after police said they were caught on camera stealing from Walmart. Nohemi Murillo, 22, and Daniela Lopez, 18, have been charged with Theft.

According to an affidavit, on June 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Walmart on JBS Parkway to investigate a theft after employees said they saw several women concealing store merchandise in their backpacks. When officers arrived at the store, they met with Murillo and Lopez who reportedly admitted to stealing. They stated they didn’t have any cash and wouldn’t get paid until the following week.

Officers searched the backpacks and found cosmetics,  clothing, soft drinks, chips, and bananas, and other groceries. In all, the women stole more than $700 worth of goods.

Murillo and Lopez were taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they were later released on a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 48

Sal Torrez
1d ago

ok they won't get paid till a week later. why steal cosmetics. how about just the food , drinks maybe toilet paper just what is needed and $700. worth ? that is a bit much .

Reply(3)
28
cary woodards
1d ago

if they were broke and had to go steal stuff, please tell me how they got released from $1000 bond? who paid the bond?

Reply(3)
25
Karen
1d ago

Where was security when they were stuffing their backpacks with all that stuff? I’m glad they were caught. I’m sorry they made bail.

Reply(2)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Man spits in MPD officer’s face, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after police said he caused a disturbance at a convenience store and then assaulted a police officer. Ryan Lee Nellis, 33, has been charged with Harassment of a Public Servant. According to an affidavit, on July 5, officers with the Midland Police Department responded […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Three arrested in gas theft, more than 3,600 gallons stolen

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three men have been arrested after police said they stole more than 3,600 gallons of gasoline. Yoenny Garcia Ruiz, 26, and Yoanky Martinez Morata, 41, have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft. Alexi Otero, 49, has been charged with engaging in criminal activity. According to the Odessa Police Department, around 1:30 […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ector, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for theft suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect. According to a Facebook post, on June 30 the man pictured below stole an employee’s cellphone off a counter at Murphy’s USA at 1219 N Midkiff Road. The cellphone is valued at $1,300. If you recognize […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

WATCH: MPD releases video of suspects in deadly shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police, as well as the family of a victim, are still searching for answers after a deadly shooting left one dead last month. Now Crime Stoppers has released new video showing four “persons of interest” in the case. The incident happened on June 26th at Spectrum Apartments located at 4331 W […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

McCafe Frap leads to arrest of Midland man

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend after police said he assaulted a pregnant woman. Perry Keith Donnell Jr., 25, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Interference with an Emergency Call. According to an affidavit, on July 2, Midland County deputies responded to a disturbance...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Kmid#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

MPD reminds the public to be aware of vehicle theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is reminding the public to be on high alert this summer especially when it comes to vehicle theft. According to MPD, July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month. Officers say that there are several steps to take in order to protect your vehicle from being burglarized. • Park […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD makes arrest in weekend stabbing

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he stabbed his friend multiple times last weekend. John Ryan Fel, 30, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on July 3, Odessa offers responded to a home on Englewood to investigate an assault. There, officers […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Tipster leads to arrest of illegal dumping suspect

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Crime Stoppers tip helped investigators identify an illegal dumping suspect late last month. Rahl Gold has been charged with Illegal Dumping. Gold was caught on camera in June dumping two mattresses and a box spring in the 5900 block of Benefield Avenue. Gold was taken into custody on June 30 and […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man assaults MPD officer investigating domestic disturbance

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police said he assaulted a police officer who was investigating a domestic disturbance. George Butler, 35, has been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer, Burglary, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, and Criminal Mischief.  According to an affidavit, on July 1 officers with the […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
ABC Big 2 News

Man attacks girlfriend with nail clippers, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after police said he punched his girlfriend and attacked her with nail clippers. Antonio Rene Baeza, 30, has been charged with Aggravated Assault.  According to an affidavit, on July 2, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Tropicana Avene to investigate […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: New details surrounding barricaded subject response

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: The Midland Police Department said the scene near the 4700 block of County Club Drive has been cleared and has provided new details regarding the incident. According to an MPD spokesperson, officers responded to the home after a domestic violence call in which a woman said she thought the man involved […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman charged with drunk driving, again

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she was drunk behind the wheel. Brenda Rios, 58, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated with Three or More Previous Convictions. According to an arrest report, Rios was arrested by Odessa Police on June 29 after an incident in Crane County. Rios […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected drunk driver arrested after rollover crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Tuesday after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash. Daniel Anthony Chavez, 38, has been charged with drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident.  According to an affidavit, on July 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman arrested following incident at Fun Dome

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested Monday after police said she assaulted her husband at a local hotel. Jessica Payan, 33, has been charged with Assault.  According to an affidavit, on July 4, officers responded to the MCM Grande Hotel and Fun Dome to investigate an assault. Employees of the hotel directed police […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting wife, daughter

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after police said he assaulted his wife and adult daughter. Hezael Paez, 50, has been charged with Assault and Assault by Impeding Breath.  According to an affidavit, on June 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 1700 block […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man assaults wife with baseball bat, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was caught on camera assaulting his wife. Juan Jesus Valenzuela, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on July 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 1100 block […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy