Sealed proposals will be accepted from pre-qualified bidders at the ODOT Office of Contracts until 10:00 a.m. on August 11, 2022. Project 220466 is located in Knox County, SR 229-14.80 and is a MISCELLANEOUS project. The date set for completion of this work shall be as set forth in the bidding proposal. Plans and Specifications are on file in the Department of Transportation.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO