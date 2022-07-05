ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Deadline to register for Missouri primary election approaching

By Dre Bradley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9bB1_0gVXTUyE00

Missouri voters have until July 6 to register for the state's primary elections set to occur on Aug. 2.

Absentee voting is available in Missouri, and absentee applications must be submitted by July 20.

In-person absentee voting has already begun and is available until Aug. 1 at 5 p.m.

A voter ID is not required. The Aug. 2 primary will be the last election in Missouri to not require voter ID due to a law change that will go into effect on Aug. 28.

Visit here to search for your polling location.

Comments / 0

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Voter Registration Is Up In Missouri. There Is One Major Reason Why

This November, we will have the midterm elections. I have often thought that this could be the most voted on mid-term election in the history of our country. From local elections that affect us in Sedalia and our bordering towns, and our state as a whole. The right to vote, and having our voices heard, is something we all should take seriously. Especially with a senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

Changes coming to Missouri elections

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some recent changes to election policies will be going into effect. Last Wednesday governor Parson signed House Bill 1878. The bill introduces a plethora of changes to the way Missouri elections are held. The elimination of mail-in ballots and the presidential primaries as well as adding a...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Downgraded In Latest Drought Monitor Map

This week’s US Drought Monitor now shows about one-fifth of Missouri territory in moderate drought. The Drought Monitor is released each Thursday morning and includes rainfall collected through the previous Tuesday. Moderate drought is the first of four drought phases. Missouri’s drought territory increased by 12 points and is now realized in about 20 percent of Missouri. Much of Missouri’s new moderate drought territory came from pre-drought conditions being downgraded. Missouri’s pre-drought territory actually went down by about 9 percent. The map did show the first indication of severe drought in Howell, Oregon, and Ripley Counties in extreme southern Missouri. That area accounts for 2.37 percent of Missouri’s drought map. Missouri’s 65 percent of pre-drought or worse territory includes the southern two-thirds of the state. Most of the moderate and severe drought area is in the southern quarter of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Press Release: Americans for Prosperity—Missouri endorses candidates for the Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Americans for Prosperity-Missouri (AFP-MO) today announced the group’s endorsement of three candidates seeking election to the Missouri State Senate: Rep. J. Eggleston of Maysville (SD-12), Rep. Curtis Trent of Springfield (SD-20), and Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman of Arnold (SD-22). These candidates received AFP-MO’s endorsement...
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Missouri tightens voting laws, eliminates presidential primaries

Governor Mike Parson signed new laws affecting Missouri's election process. The laws go into effect August 28, after that state's primary elections. Among the changes, Missouri voters will be required to provide photo identification to cast their ballot, paper ballots will be the official voting method and the state is doing away with ballot drop boxes.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Top Missouri commodity groups back Governor Parson’s special session call

Missouri lawmakers will return to Jefferson City later this year for a special session for agricultural tax credit programs. Governor Mike Parson (R) says Missouri’s commodity groups back the special session call. They include Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association and the Missouri Pork Association. Governor Mike...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Primary Election#Election State
KOLR10 News

August 2022 Missouri Primary Elections preview

Missouri’s primary election, scheduled for August 2, 2022, will ask voters to narrow down their choices for who will represent the state in the U.S. Senate, replacing longtime Senator Roy Blunt. Voters will also decide who will be on November’s ballot for seats in the U.S. House and who will be their choice to represent […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri Attorney General threatens to sue cities and counties for funding travel for abortions

Attorney General Eric Schmitt wants to stop Missouri cities and counties from using taxpayer dollars to pay for travel to other states for abortions. The Attorney General’s office warns that using taxpayer dollars, American Rescue Plan Act funds, or other revenue to fund abortions is “plainly illegal” under Missouri law. Schmitt says,” St. Louis City and County, Kansas City, and any others who attempt to authorize taxpayer-funded abortions will be met with a lawsuit.”
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Commission Approves New 5-Year Transportation Plan For Missouri

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission today approved the FY 2023-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027. $10 billion of federal and state revenues will be available for all modes of transportation over...
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri commission approves $10 billion plan for roads, bridges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved a five-year plan earlier this week to invest billions into the state’s roads and bridges. The commission approved a plan to make $10 billion worth of federal and state revenue available from 2023 to 2027. Around $7.65...
MISSOURI STATE
Y101

Kirksville Named One of the Best Missouri Cities to “Get Lucky”

There's no easy way to say this, so I'll just say it. Kirksville has been declared one of the best cities in Missouri if you want to...(*ahem*) "get lucky". One of my favorite snarky websites is Roadsnacks. They recently ranked all the cities in Missouri for their residents ability to "get lucky" and Kirksville came in at an admirable #2. NOTE: they didn't call it "getting lucky", but I'm not gonna use their exact phrase because I don't like jail. Their methodology is simple. In their own words:
KIRKSVILLE, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy