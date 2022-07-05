ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Janice A. Barnhouse

By Snouffer Funeral Home
WHIZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanice Arlene Barnhouse, 74, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. She was born October 7, 1947, in Muskingum County to the late Emmett and Mildred Thornton Kimble. She was a graduate of Zanesville High...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Danny B. Hartman

Danny B. Hartman, 80 of Philo, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2022, while at his home and surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born on July 6, 1942 in Philo. He is the son of the late Forrest and Clarice (Trout) Hartman. Dan retired as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Sidwell Brothers after many years of faithful service. Dan was member of the Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department for 47 years, where he served as Chief for many years. Dan loved to be a part of the fire service, and showed it by being active in the Southeastern Ohio Fire Chiefs Association, Muskingum County Fireman’s’ Association, and of course, the Harrison Township Fireman’s Festival. However, Dan’s favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family, especially at cookouts.
PHILO, OH
WHIZ

Anthony “AJ” Jones Jr.

Anthony “AJ” Frank Jones Jr., 28, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022. He was born February 20, 1994 in Cincinnati. He was employed as a processor at Ballas Egg. Anthony served his country and protected our freedom in the United States Navy for four years. He loved sports and enjoyed playing video games.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Missing Teen in Zanesville

The Zanesville Police Department needs your help locating a missing juvenile. 13-year-old Aiden Combs was last seen around Zane’s Lading during the fireworks show on July 4. He is believed to be with other juveniles. He was reported missing July 5. Combs is described 5’08, 160 pounds, light brown...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Zanesville, OH
Obituaries
County
Muskingum County, OH
City
Green, OH
City
Brooklyn, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Zanesville, OH
WHIZ

Headley Inn Winery & Vineyard Opens for Business

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The historic Headley Inn now features a winery and vineyard!. The ribbon was cut Thursday afternoon with plenty of the community in attendance!. Originally built in 1777, The Adams family, Brian, Ashley, and Carrie fell in love with and re-opened the Inn in 2015 as a bed and breakfast and wedding venue.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Delta Kappa Gamma Hosts Annual Garage Sale

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Friday was the opening day for the Delta Kappa Gamma Annual garage sale!. The sale, taking place in the Singer Center Gym located at 831 Matthews St, will be open for one more day, from 9 AM to 2 PM this Saturday. All proceeds will be...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum County Family Dependency Court Graduates Member from Program

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Emotions were strong at Muskingum County Juvenile Courts as the Family Dependency Court graduated one of its members. Family Dependency Court, a program introduced to the county by Judge Eric Martin, is a program that works with struggling addicts in the Muskingum county region – helping them complete the requirements needed to reunite with their children and families.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Carr Center Hosts Annual Golf Outing

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Carr Center hosted their annual golf outing Friday!. Teams teed off for a good cause at Jaycee’s Golf Course off Jackson Road. All proceeds from the outing go to the Adult Day Center, funding their monthly field trips out into the community. Carr Center...
ZANESVILLE, OH
#Genesis Hospital#Zanesville High School#Audri Green#The Snouffer Funeral Home
sciotovalleyguardian.com

You’ll soon be able to buy pot in Pike and Fayette counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two counties in the Scioto Valley will receive marijuana dispensaries after the state issued a second round of permits for the second time in its history. It happened by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy and includes 70 licenses being issued throughout the state. Among them, are dispensaries in Waverly and Jeffersonville.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot walking home from Wendy’s in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in a drive-by Wednesday afternoon while walking home from a Wendy’s restaurant in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue at approximately 4:40 p.m. At the scene, officers found the 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, teen found dead in central Ohio; no threat to community

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and a teenage boy, who investigators believe to be father and son, are dead in the Wedgewood Park neighborhood in Powell, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. The two were found in a home on the 9200 block of Creighton Drive Wednesday at approximately 6:10 p.m., both apparently […]
POWELL, OH
WHIZ

Seals Sentenced to 4 and a half years in Prison

A 36-year-old man from Fairfield County was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison out of a. possible maximum sentence of five years after a jury found him guilty. In May, jurors in Muskingum County convicted Daniel Seals on one third-degree felony count of gross. sexual imposition with a victim under...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Police arrest seven in Ohio thanks to social media

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are reporting new arrests tied to an ongoing social media operation. According to the department’s Facebook page, seven suspects have been arrested as part of Operation Turn Up The Heat, where the department posts some of Columbus’ most wanted to its account. In an update Wednesday, the department wrote, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Healthy Eating During The Summer

ZANESVILLE, Oh – With summertime comes no school, long days spent at the pool, and vacations. It also provides the perfect opportunity for nutrition and healthy eating habits to take a vacation as well. However, making healthy choices, no matter the season or where you are, especially for kids...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3 injured after shooting, related car crash in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were injured following a shooting and related two-car crash at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Fuji Drive in front of Pizza Bianca in north Columbus on Thursday. One woman is in critical condition, one man is in serious but stable condition and another person is in stable condition […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police ID suspects in fatal store shooting

Below: Watch a previous report on this fatal shooting. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Police has identified three suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting outside a north Columbus store late last month. Police have identified 21-year-old Ke’Aun Logan, of Columbus; 17-year-old Jebrelle McClendon; and 16-year-old Taywaun Gavin as the suspects wanted […]
COLUMBUS, OH

