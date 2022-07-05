Janice A. Barnhouse

Danny B. Hartman, 80 of Philo, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2022, while at his home and surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born on July 6, 1942 in Philo. He is the son of the late Forrest and Clarice (Trout) Hartman. Dan retired as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Sidwell Brothers after many years of faithful service. Dan was member of the Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department for 47 years, where he served as Chief for many years. Dan loved to be a part of the fire service, and showed it by being active in the Southeastern Ohio Fire Chiefs Association, Muskingum County Fireman’s’ Association, and of course, the Harrison Township Fireman’s Festival. However, Dan’s favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family, especially at cookouts.

PHILO, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO