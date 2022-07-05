Gov. DeWine orders flags lowered at half-staff after Highland Park Shooting

COLUMBUS — UPDATE @3:33 p.m.

A 7th person person has now died according to the Lake County Sheriff’s office.

Governor Mike DeWine has ordered the flags of the United States and State of Ohio to be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state, according to a media release Tuesday.

It is in remembrance of the victims of Monday’s shooting at a Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, IL, DeWine said.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said in a news conference Tuesday that Robert E. Crimo III, 21, who allegedly shot and killed at least six people and injured around 30 on Monday acted alone and had preplanned the shooting for several weeks.

DeWine ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff starting Tuesday, July 5, until sunset Friday, July 9.

