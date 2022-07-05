ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashport, OH

Thomas Keith Cramer, Jr.

By Burrell Funeral Home
WHIZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Keith Cramer, Jr., 52, of Nashport, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Thomas was born September 13, 1969 to Thomas K. Cramer, Sr. and the late Dixie (Stewart). In addition to his mother, Dixie, Thomas is also preceded in death by his beloved pet dog,...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

James R. Ross

James R. “Jim” Ross, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at his home on July 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Genesis Hospice. Jim was born in White Cross Hospital of Columbus on April 18, 1946. He is the son of the late Delbert Robert and Wanda Elaine (Jenkins) Ross. Jim worked for the Ohio Ferro Alloy in Philo as a Steel Worker, for Putnam Transfer and Anheuser-Busch (Eagle Snacks) as a truck driver and he retired from PIP Printing in Columbus where he worked as their delivery driver in and around the Columbus area. Jim was very active his entire.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Anthony “AJ” Jones Jr.

Anthony “AJ” Frank Jones Jr., 28, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022. He was born February 20, 1994 in Cincinnati. He was employed as a processor at Ballas Egg. Anthony served his country and protected our freedom in the United States Navy for four years. He loved sports and enjoyed playing video games.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Barbara A. Miller

Barbara A. Miller, 79, of Zanesville, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Cedar Hill Care Center, after a sudden illness. She was born, April 6, 1943 in York Township (Rose Farm) to the late Madeline (Barrisford ) Blagg and Kenneth Blagg Sr . Barbara spent her life working as a nurse’s aide at Ketcham’s Nursing Home for 15 years and as a laborer at TRW in Crooksville. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, spending time admiring her pond and the surroundings of nature as well as loving her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Kippy (Nancy) Miller of Mansfield, Perry (Ronda) Miller of Florida, Chris (Lisa) Miler of Crooksville and Kimberly Heger of Crooksville, numerous grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bruce Blagg and Kenneth Blagg Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date to soon be announced with burial to follow in Zion Cemetery, Portersville. You may sign the online register book, share a memory, or light a candle at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Nancy K. Fracker

Nancy K. Fracker, 76 of Duncan Falls, formerly of Chandlersville, passed away peacefully July 7, 2022 while at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House. Nancy was born in Zanesville on August 19, 1945. She is the daughter of the late Walter R. and Violet M. (Palmer) Gatewood. Nancy worked for many years as a receiving clerk at Genesis Hospital. She also worked for Imlay Florists off and on for many years, and she was a member of the Philo United Methodist Church. In her free time, Nancy loved to help out at church fundraisers, make flower arrangements, and speak at church services. Nancy also acted as the Youth Director for the Chandlersville United Methodist Church. She was an avid bowler, and she loved to spend time with her family.
DUNCAN FALLS, OH
WHIZ

Charles A. Tyo

Charles A. Tyo, 64, of Zanesville, died on Monday, July 4, 2022 at his home. He was born March 3, 1958, a son of the late Floyd F. and Beatrice Robinson Tyo Sr. He enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Steelers and loved his cats. He is survived by...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Headley Inn Winery & Vineyard Opens for Business

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The historic Headley Inn now features a winery and vineyard!. The ribbon was cut Thursday afternoon with plenty of the community in attendance!. Originally built in 1777, The Adams family, Brian, Ashley, and Carrie fell in love with and re-opened the Inn in 2015 as a bed and breakfast and wedding venue.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Carr Center Hosts Annual Golf Outing

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Carr Center hosted their annual golf outing Friday!. Teams teed off for a good cause at Jaycee’s Golf Course off Jackson Road. All proceeds from the outing go to the Adult Day Center, funding their monthly field trips out into the community. Carr Center...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Missing Teen in Zanesville

The Zanesville Police Department needs your help locating a missing juvenile. 13-year-old Aiden Combs was last seen around Zane’s Lading during the fireworks show on July 4. He is believed to be with other juveniles. He was reported missing July 5. Combs is described 5’08, 160 pounds, light brown...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Wilson to Serve as President of Ohio State Bar Assoc.

Judge Dean Wilson began his term as 2022-23 President of the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA). A resident of Roseville and judge of the Perry County Municipal Court, Wilson served as an officer of the OSBA in the post of President-Elect for the 2021-22 bar year. “It is a tremendous...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Delta Kappa Gamma Hosts Annual Garage Sale

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Friday was the opening day for the Delta Kappa Gamma Annual garage sale!. The sale, taking place in the Singer Center Gym located at 831 Matthews St, will be open for one more day, from 9 AM to 2 PM this Saturday. All proceeds will be...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

2022 Lace Up for Kids

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Each year Wendy’s partners up with Eastside Community Ministry and WHIZ Media Group for the Lace Up for Kids program that supplies local youth with shoes just in time for the upcoming school year. Eastside Community Ministry Executive Director Jamie Trout and Zanesville Wendy’s District...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Seals Sentenced to 4 and a half years in Prison

A 36-year-old man from Fairfield County was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison out of a. possible maximum sentence of five years after a jury found him guilty. In May, jurors in Muskingum County convicted Daniel Seals on one third-degree felony count of gross. sexual imposition with a victim under...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum County Family Dependency Court Graduates Member from Program

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Emotions were strong at Muskingum County Juvenile Courts as the Family Dependency Court graduated one of its members. Family Dependency Court, a program introduced to the county by Judge Eric Martin, is a program that works with struggling addicts in the Muskingum county region – helping them complete the requirements needed to reunite with their children and families.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Newark Man Arrested for Case Involving a Minor

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve made an arrest of a Newark man charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor. The arrest of 26-year-old Matthew Reif comes after an investigation of a complaint by a Licking County family regarding Reif engaging in inappropriate conduct with their underage son.
NEWARK, OH
WHIZ

Early Voting for August Primary Opens ￼

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Early voting for the August primary election opened Wednesday. The in-person, early voting will be available at the Muskingum County Board of Elections, located in downtown Zanesville at 627 Market St, through Monday, August 1st. The election includes offices withheld from the May primary due to...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Healthy Eating During The Summer

ZANESVILLE, Oh – With summertime comes no school, long days spent at the pool, and vacations. It also provides the perfect opportunity for nutrition and healthy eating habits to take a vacation as well. However, making healthy choices, no matter the season or where you are, especially for kids...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Women’s Rights Rally Held at Muskingum County Courthouse

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – A Women’s Rally was held outside Muskingum County Courthouse Wednesday night in protest of the overturning of Roe v Wade. People gathered at the base of the courthouse steps to protest the supreme court decision this past month. On June 24th, the Supreme Court...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

