Thomas Keith Cramer, Jr.

Barbara A. Miller, 79, of Zanesville, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Cedar Hill Care Center, after a sudden illness. She was born, April 6, 1943 in York Township (Rose Farm) to the late Madeline (Barrisford ) Blagg and Kenneth Blagg Sr . Barbara spent her life working as a nurse’s aide at Ketcham’s Nursing Home for 15 years and as a laborer at TRW in Crooksville. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, spending time admiring her pond and the surroundings of nature as well as loving her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Kippy (Nancy) Miller of Mansfield, Perry (Ronda) Miller of Florida, Chris (Lisa) Miler of Crooksville and Kimberly Heger of Crooksville, numerous grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bruce Blagg and Kenneth Blagg Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date to soon be announced with burial to follow in Zion Cemetery, Portersville. You may sign the online register book, share a memory, or light a candle at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.

