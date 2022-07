Elon Musk has confirmed that he is the father of twins born to his Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in Nov. 2021, per Page Six. The outlet reported that when they congratulated the Tesla CEO, 51, he responded with a simple “thanks” and then said, “Bravo to big families.” Elon, who now has nine living children, also told the publication he plans to have as many kids as he can while also being able “to spend time with [them] and be a good father.” He also hinted that he was feeling like a bit of an empty nester before welcoming his twins. “My eldest are off to college, and teenagers don’t want to spend much time with their parents. I wish they would,” he said.

ECONOMY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO