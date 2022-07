WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — “Be yourself, dance, just do it,” said Monroe native Macky Allen ‘Cato Cade’ James. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, a new NBC show ‘Dancing With Myself’’ featured James. The show is a dance contest with contestants, mostly who NBC found from social media. According to James, people from diverse backgrounds, who are not professional dancers, competed by listening to music and dancing.

