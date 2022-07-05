Nicky Hilton is a New Mom Again as She Welcomes a Baby Boy with James Rothschild

Click here to read the full article.

Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild welcomed a new baby into their family! Hilton broke the news on Instagram by sharing a touching black and white snapshot of herself with Rothschild embracing her baby bump. “ We are officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy,” she wrote. “Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten.”

The fashion director has been looping fans into her pregnancy journey, posting elegant maternity photoshoots, including a recent one that featured her gazing out the window while wearing a flowing blue dress. “Patiently waiting on your arrival…” she wrote.

Hilton shares three kids with her financier husband Rothschild — 5-year-old Lily-Grace, 4-year-old Teddy Marilyn, and the newest addition whose name has not yet been announced. The couple met back in 2011 at supermodel Petra Ecclestone and James Stunt’s wedding in Italy, according to US Weekly . The two returned to Italy three years later, where Rothschild reportedly popped the question on a boat in Lake Como. Since then, Hilton has been enjoying all the wonderful perks of family life — from morning routines to ice cream runs. Her perfect day with the whole fam?

“I love waking up before my kids and just having that moment to breathe, and then just going into the kitchen with my husband, having coffee, and just talking about our day and getting all of my boring work calls and stuff out of the way,” she said during a conversation with Interview Magazine last year. “…I’d like to go and pick my kids up at school, take them for ice cream in Washington Square Park. And my husband’s an amazing chef, so he loves cooking us all dinner. ”

Hilton added that the pandemic created an opportunity for so much more bonding time with the whole family . “This past year I, unbeknownst to me, became a nursery school teacher, which I had not planned on,” she said. “But this time I’ve spent with my family has has been the silver lining of this whole pandemic for me. At the beginning of the pandemic, when we were all on serious lockdown, I had breakfast, lunch and dinner with my family, my husband, and two daughters, every single day.”

Congratulations to the whole family on this exciting new addition! There are so many more ice cream runs and fun photoshoots to come.

