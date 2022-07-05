ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

National radio host sets off Twitter feud with comments about NC mask wearers

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Asheville is now at the center of a Twitter feud after radio host Buck Sexton complained about the city’s mask wearers.

“Higher percentage of mask wearers in Asheville, NC than back in Manhattan. What is going on here,” said Sexton, a New York native and political commentator.

New York City’s COVID-19 positivity rate has passed 10% for the first time since January when the omicron variant spread through the city.

Four of the 100 counties in North Carolina have high levels of COVID-19, 28 counties have medium levels and 68 have low levels, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Sexton also derided the stores in Asheville that still require masks and said the city is “…in the same leftist category as Berkeley CA, Boulder CO, Northampton MA.”

Many Twitter users chimed in to defend Asheville , calling the city “beautiful” and “awesome.”

Louise Cregg
2d ago

the right to wear a mask is one of the liberties this united states was founded on many decades. it will never be past time to tell someone else what to do.

