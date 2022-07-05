ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Fireworks stand worker shoots at 2 robbery suspects

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LIzBg_0gVXRbGr00

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the robbery occurred Monday night.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A person working at a firework stand in Texas opened fire on two suspects trying to rob the business Monday night, officials said.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery took place around 11:55 p.m. at a firework stand in the 100 block of West Howard Lane. That’s just east of South Heatherwilde Boulevard.

A 911 caller reported he was robbed, and the suspects shot at him.

Workers at the fireworks stand later told deputies they were robbed at gunpoint by two suspects. One of the employees shot back at the robbers, hitting one of them.

The workers told TCSO both robbers were wearing all black with masks; one had a beanie on.

Deputies searched the area and found a man wounded by gunshots around 12:17 a.m. July 5. His injuries are non-life-threatening, TCSO said.

He was hiding behind a home’s fence less than half a mile from the stand. He was taken to the hospital and is in custody, TCSO said.

Deputies are still searching for the second robber, TCSO said. Anyone with details can call the TCSO Tip Line at (512) 854-1444.

