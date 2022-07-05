ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Over 100 pets end up at Kansas City shelter over July 4th

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08de5a_0gVXRSHC00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fireworks and run weren’t the only things planned for dozens of Kansas City families over the Fourth of July weekend.

They also decided to open their doors to a new furry friend.

KC Pet Project said people showed up to take advantage of the shelter’s Red, White, and Woof special that waived adoption fees.

Dozens injured by fireworks across Kansas City

The shelter said the deal helped more than 240 pets leave the shelter for their forever homes.

“It was so wonderful to see our pets go to such amazing homes, and we want to thank our community for coming out to adopt from our shelter. Our team of staff and volunteers worked so hard over the holiday weekend to match up our pets with all of our visitors for the special,” the shelter said in a Facebook post .

Pet Project said the adoptions were critical to help make room for all of the new animals that arrived, many because they were spooked by fireworks.

Child hit by car, injured while lighting fireworks in Kansas City

KC Pet Project said 174 animals were dropped off at the shelter during the first four days of July.

If you are missing a pet, the shelter said you have five days to claim the animal before it is put up for adoption.

You may also want to take time to get your pet microchipped or update the information tied to it. Pet Project said animals that are microchipped are much easier to return to their owners.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

‘Bred out of control’: Dozens of rabbits rescued from KC-area home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An animal rescue service specializing in bird service went outside of the cage for a recent operation, helping a house get its rabbit population under control. Burge Bird Rescue, operated by Dr. Julie Burge, drove to a home in the Kansas City area where over...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Kansas City, MO
Pets & Animals
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
FOX4 News Kansas City

Hundreds of youth team up to help cleanup KCK neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hundreds of youth volunteers spent their Wednesday afternoon in the heat cleaning up the Argentine neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas. The Argentine Betterment Corporation said it has teamed up with a local event called the Challenge Conference and have hosted 400 students from all over the United States to help with trash cleanup in the area.
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Kc Pet Project#Fox4 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
KCTV 5

Investigation underway following theft of black walnut trees from Jackson County Parks properties

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is ongoing after someone stole thousands of dollars’ worth of black walnut trees from Jackson County Parks + Rec properties. Deputies and park rangers discovered someone illegally cut down more than 50 trees from Parks property in several cities in Jackson County including Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, and Independence.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
inkansascity.com

This Weekend in Kansas City: July 7-10

Looking to hit the town this weekend, but not sure what to do? We have some ideas. Brookside’s annual sidewalk sale offers three days of discounts, activities, and special merchandise at participating stores throughout the historic Brookside shops. Participating merchants will stretch from Wornall to Main Street and from 62nd Terrace to Meyer Boulevard. The Brookside Business Association and CID are also hosting a free paper-shredding event in the lot behind Jalapeno’s on Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy