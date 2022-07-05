ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manlius, NY

Student launches company to combat carp crisis

By Jason Klaiber
 3 days ago
Fayetteville-Manlius High School student Troy He is on a quest to solve the Asian carp crisis with his new company, Carpioid LLC. His educational website, asiancarpinamerica.com, provides facts about bighead carp, grass carp, black carp and silver carp.

TOWN OF MANLIUS – While others in his class look to such money-making ventures as lawn mowing this summer, rising Fayetteville-Manlius senior Troy He has angled for a slightly different opportunity.

Back in April, the 17-year-old used spare time when he wasn’t preoccupied with schoolwork to fulfill his dream of starting Carpioid LLC, a company devoted to the reduction, reuse and redefining of Asian carp, an objective otherwise referred to as “the three Rs.”

Originating from China, the four grouped-together species of freshwater fish had been introduced into the United States in the late 1960s as biological cleaners for murky catfish ponds and rural lagoons.

They became known over the decades, however, for their prolific daily intake of up to 80% of their body weight in algae, excess grass and microorganisms like plankton. Because of that diet, the abundant population of wild imported carp began outcompeting native fish like bass, perch and walleye in the procurement of food, thus becoming an invasive threat to the aquatic ecosystems in which they were placed.

Unlike the state of Illinois’ rebranding of Asian carp as “copi,” He sought to keep the word “carp” as a prefix in the name of his company, though he does include a mathematical curve-inspired heart shape in place of the “o” in Carpioid to attach an upbeat connotation.

In his view, elimination of carp from the waterways can end in consumption of the fish, the reuse of their bones as jewelry, or the conversion of its offal into garden fertilizer and crab bait.

“The three Rs go together,” He said. “When you redefine the fish, you can reuse them better, because when they have a better reputation, people will be more likely to eat them.”

When it comes to the consumption of carp by humans, He said the fish can be deep fried, stir fried or turned into a soup, at least in this country, where there aren’t any protective catching quotas treating it as a delicacy.

The local high schooler was largely influenced in his mission by his father, Lining, who works mostly from Manlius as the vice president of development for Two Rivers Fisheries, America’s largest processor and exporter of Asian carp.

Over two consecutive summers in middle school, Troy spent time as a business development intern handling boxes, cleaning fish and designing the website for his father’s company at its primary factory and market in Kentucky. He also separately worked one week as a bilingual interpreter for visiting businessmen and delegates from China.

Last month, Troy finally launched his debut product: a packaged pet treat for dogs and cats made entirely from ground, freeze-fried carp meat.

Available for purchase through eBay and his educational website, asiancarpinamerica.com, the reduced-moisture, high-in-protein jerky treat shared with his neighbors, friends and teachers contains zero additives or preservatives.

“I’m so proud of Troy and his idea and effort because this is an important issue economically and ecologically that needs to be solved,” Lining said. “I think it’s not only a unique project but also very meaningful.”

Although his work with the company can be time-consuming, Troy said it has been enjoyable as well as a potential resume builder that he wishes to do his best in expanding going forward.

Eagle Newspapers

