Old airliner to stop in Valley, offers rides

Courtesy: EAA

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the nation’s oldest airliners is making a stop in the Valley and is available for flights.

The Liberty Air Museum’s 1928 Ford Tri-Motor will land at the Youngstown Regional Airport and offer rides Thursday, July 7 and Friday, July 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 117 is hosting the tour stop.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for the Mahoning Valley to experience a living piece of aviation history,” said Anthony Trevena, executive director of the Western Reserve Port Authority which operates the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

Flights can be reserved now via EAA’s Ford Tri-Motor website at FlyTheFord.org. Prices range from $52 to $72.