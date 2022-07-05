ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Four people shot inside Oakland Coliseum during fireworks show

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fourth of July fireworks show at the Oakland Coliseum ended with four gunshot-related injuries, according to Oakland Police Department (OPD). On Tuesday, OPD announced it is investigating four...

www.knbr.com

AVGAmerican
3d ago

You tried having a good time in Oakland? haha! Jokes on you! Now you get a hospital visit and a huge bill. Oh unless you’re illegal - then it’s FREEEE

