Moderate to breezy tradewinds today with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times; mostly early morning and overnights. We will see some daytime moisture as well. There will also be varying amounts of trade showers with sunshine as we go thru the weekend. No significant swells are due until early next week when we may get a south swell from New Zealand and ocean energy from Hurricane Bonnie on the east side.

HAWAII STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO