Raceland Man Charged with Rape and Gun Theft

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a shoplifting incident that occurred at two local Terrebonne businesses. Sheriff Soignet announced that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to the business of Ulta Beauty, at 1779 Martin Luther King Blvd on Monday, May 23, 2022, in reference to suspects entering the store and stealing a large amount of perfume from the business. Patrol Deputies also learned that three suspects, described as two females and one male, left the business with over $7,500 in perfume related product. Terrebonne Patrol Deputies were able to access surveillance footage from the business, where photographs of the suspects involved were gathered.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO