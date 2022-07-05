ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raceland, LA

Raceland Man Charged with Rape and Gun Theft

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Raceland man who is charged with rape in a weekend incident. Norman Lafontaine, 47, is also charged with gun theft. During the early morning...

houmatimes.com

TPSO in Need of Public Assistance Involving Shoplifting Incident

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a shoplifting incident that occurred at two local Terrebonne businesses. Sheriff Soignet announced that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to the business of Ulta Beauty, at 1779 Martin Luther King Blvd on Monday, May 23, 2022, in reference to suspects entering the store and stealing a large amount of perfume from the business. Patrol Deputies also learned that three suspects, described as two females and one male, left the business with over $7,500 in perfume related product. Terrebonne Patrol Deputies were able to access surveillance footage from the business, where photographs of the suspects involved were gathered.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

46-year-old arrested for trafficking drugs in Assumption Parish

LABADIEVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — Officials made an arrest two years later on a drug trafficking investigation in Assumption Parish. James Smith Jr. was a wanted on a felony warrants for drug law violations. Officials obtained a warrant for Smith in November 2020 after learning he was trafficking illegal narcotics in Assumption Parish.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Victim Shot at Private Function on Hollywood Road in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a shooting investigation that occurred in the 100 block of Hollywood Road on July 3, 2022. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Violent Crimes Detectives responded to the 100 block of Hollywood...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
#Rape#Theft#Violent Crime
WWL-AMFM

NOPD investigates a shooting on Louisa St.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a woman in the 3400 block of Louisa Street. Initial reports show that at about 8:29 a.m., the woman sustained a gunshot wound to her body. The victim was transported
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Duo from Louisiana arrested after meth found during traffic stop

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night led to the arrest of Chelsie Breaux, 30, of, Pierre Part and Edward Roy Vinet, Jr., 46, of Gonzales. The traffic stop was initiated on LA 70 after the vehicle allegedly committed a traffic violation. A deputy with the...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Four teens arrested after being caught breaking into daycare

BATON ROUGE - Chris and Lady Honore were fast asleep Tuesday morning when their security system notified them of an intruder. “We heard in our bed. It was 3:30 a.m. Alexa said, ‘There’s someone at your daycare back door.’ When we heard that we knew something was going on and I said, 'Alexa, show me the daycare back door on the tv,' and it was not loading. I knew right then, something was wrong," said Lady Honore, co-owner of Cole's Kids daycare.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO Warns of Phone Scam

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a scam investigation, which is allegedly being used in the name of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. A recent series of potential scam phone calls were reported on June 7, 2022,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Bondsman accused of posting fake bonds arrested for bigamy

ASCENSION- A bail bondsman accused of posting numerous fraudulent bonds without a license is also accused of being married to multiple women at the same time. Terrica Armstrong said her nightmare began as a fairy tale. "I feel hoodwinked," Armstrong said. "I feel hurt, betrayed, angry." Armstrong began dating Val...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Destrehan man accused of threatening, stalking ex-girlfriend in New Orleans

A Destrehan man who previously threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her child has been booked with stalking for banging on her home in New Orleans, police say. Chase Thomson, 31, is accused of repeatedly calling, texting and following the woman, 28, and parking outside of her Mid-City residence, police wrote in documents filed in Criminal District Court.
DESTREHAN, LA
brproud.com

Two men shot outside their homes in Louisiana

RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were shot in Lafourche Parish over the July 4th weekend. The first shooting took place late Sunday night. “An 18-year-old male had what appeared to be a bullet wound on his leg and other graze wounds to his body,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
RACELAND, LA

