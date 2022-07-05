Letter to the Editor – Opinion Piece Regarding Overturning Roe v Wade

Calhoun Journal

July 5, 2022

Letter to the Editor

Date Submitted July 4, 2022

Calhoun County Democrats, Sheila Gilbert, Chair

Calhoun County Democratic Committee Statement on Overturning Roe v Wade

The Calhoun County Democratic Committee condemns the unjust and discriminatory ruling that the Supreme Court handed down on Friday, June 24, 2022. In overturning Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey, the Supreme Court held that the United States Constitution no longer protects the right to abortion and denies each woman the right to decide what is best for her own life.

This ruling is an unprecedented, dangerous rollback of human rights. For perhaps the only time in its history, the Supreme Court has taken away, rather than expanded, personal rights. The Supreme Court has stripped away a right, repeatedly recognized and reaffirmed, that has been a vital part of women’s liberty for half a century. That right has let women participate more fully and equally in society. The court has imposed religious views of a minority on all women, violating many women’s religious rights.

Chaos lies ahead. This decision strips away the expectation of privacy and control in one of life’s most personal, difficult decisions. People will die and lives will be ruined because activist judges chose to seek a political goal rather than respect established precedent.

Make no mistake. This is the work of the Republican Party. This court’s majority reflects Republicans’ exploiting Senate rules to deprive the Obama Administration of a timely appointment. That delay let Donald Trump nominate three of the six justices in this majority. Two of these three violated a position they had taken when asked about Roe v. Wade during confirmation hearings. The Senators who voted to confirm these justices represent a minority of American voters, and this decision ignores the wishes of a solid majority of Americans.

Calhoun County Democrats pledge to fight for women’s rights and will support candidates who defend those rights.

