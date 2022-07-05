ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccormick County, SC

Captain Junne “Jr” Jones to be honored with highway dedication

By Ashlyn Williams
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fYAZp_0gVXMLx200

McCormick, SC (WJBF) – Captain Junne “Jr” Jones will be remembered with a highway dedication on Wednesday, July 6th.

A portion of South Carolina Highway 10 will be dedicated to Captain Jones in honor of his commitment and service to McCormick County and the State of South Carolina.

Two men found shot to death at Days Inn in Aiken

The ceremony will be held at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Learning and Development Center in McCormick at 11:00am Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
WJBF

Missing man in Richmond County located

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richburg has been located and is home safe. Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for 32-year-old Randy Lamar Richburg. He was last seen on 07/03/22 at approximately 05:00 a.m. on the 400 block of Sheffield Circle. It’s speculated that Richburg may have gotten a ride from an unknown person to Columbia, […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

SCDNR welcomes new K9 puppy Hank

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources welcomed the newest member of its K9 team on Tuesday, Hank! According to SCDNR, Hank will spend his first ten months focusing on environmental and socialization training, before moving into more in-depth K9 training. The SCDNR K9 team is trained to help law enforcement track […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

One dead in accident on Whiskey Road in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal accident on Whiskey Road. The accident happened at 4:40pm at Whiskey Road near Partridge Bend Road. 50-year-old Kirk D. Losier was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram truck traveling north on Whiskey Road when he ran off […]
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mccormick County, SC
Mccormick County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
WRDW-TV

Aiken detailer picked again for Air Force One project

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken automotive detailer, Chris Williams, of East Coast Custom Detailing has been selected to be a part of a team of 30 detailers preserving famous aircraft. Williams and the other 30 detailers will carry out the important task of preserving the Museum of Flight’s Air Force...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Trailer stolen from Stanton Drive in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety is looking for information on a stolen trailer. The trailer was stolen from 611 Stanton Drive. If you have any information on the location of the trailer or the suspect, please call North Augusta Public Safety at 803-279-2121.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hope#Nexstar Media Inc
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Seafood Restaurants in Columbia, SC [2022 Updated]

Nestling between three rivers, Columbia is the second biggest city in South Carolina. They have many local spots such as museums and gardens and are known for their relatively low cost of living. If you ever visit or live in the area, here are eighteen best seafood restaurants in Columbia, SC, to satisfy your cravings.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Two Augusta suspects wanted for stealing from IGA Food store

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects who are wanted for theft. The incident happened at the IGA Food Store on Deans Bridge Road on Monday, June 27th. Authorities say Troy Wesby, Jr. and Zenovia Foots are both wanted for theft. Authorities also say they are both […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

North Augusta murder suspect has other run-ins with law enforcement

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after a body was found in a home in North Augusta late Tuesday. Deputies with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office went to the Dogwood Drive home Tuesday night to complete a wellness check. The incident report states authorities received a call from Bobby Miller’s sister because she […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WRDW-TV

Search is on for suspects as Aiken copes with 5 killings in a week

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken community is grappling with five shooting deaths in a week as authorities search for suspects in both cases. Authorities haven’t released suspect descriptions in the latest shooting, which killed Barry J. Redding, 39, and Stephan A. Poole, 40, of Aiken, late Saturday in Room 229 of the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

‘Always smiling’: Neighbors remember latest shooting victim

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday’s homicide on Dogwood Drive just outside North Augusta makes the sixth deadly shooting in Aiken County in just over a week. On July 2, two men were killed in the Days Inn hotel on Columbia Highway North. The weekend before, three teens were...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Lawsuit filed could halt controversial Project Pascalis in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A recently filed lawsuit could halt a controversial downtown Aiken revitalization effort. Several key players in Aiken government, including the mayor, economic director, and Aiken Municipal Development Commission, are named. In the nearly 100-page document, six residents and four non-profits are making their case to stop Project Pascalis. “The lawsuit makes […]
AIKEN, SC
WCNC

2 great festivals in Greenwood SC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for something fun and exciting to do this weekend, you’re in luck! Heidi Billotto is here today to fill us in on what's happening. There are two fabulous don't miss annual SC Festivals coinciding this weekend, July 7-9, both in Greenwood SC. These festivals are a local favorite and is well attended.]
GREENWOOD, SC
WRDW-TV

Career fairs, other opportunities offered across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center will be holding a job fair on July 16. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Uptown campus, 1 Freedom Way. VA personnel will interview applicants for clinical and non-clinical positions across the...
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

Victim in West Columbia murder identified

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Lexington Co. Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man found murdered Sunday afternoon. The coroner’s office says 62 year old Michael Crolley died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Investigators with the West Columbia Police Department say he was found...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

WJBF

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy