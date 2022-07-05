Captain Junne “Jr” Jones to be honored with highway dedication

McCormick, SC (WJBF) – Captain Junne “Jr” Jones will be remembered with a highway dedication on Wednesday, July 6th.

A portion of South Carolina Highway 10 will be dedicated to Captain Jones in honor of his commitment and service to McCormick County and the State of South Carolina.

The ceremony will be held at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Learning and Development Center in McCormick at 11:00am Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.