Serra Club recognizes altar servers

There is a new principal at Winona Middle School (WMS). Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members at their July 7 meeting unanimously approved hiring David Anderson. Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in an interview that he brings experience as a principal to the role. In a past principal position, he juggled many different job duties, she said. He also is consistently out and about in school hallways and cafeterias and in attendance at school events, she said. “He is a person who is visible,” she said. With prior experience as an English teacher, too, she said, he is able to work effectively with staff members.

WINONA, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO