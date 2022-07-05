Flood Advisory issued for Bedford, Campbell, City of Lynchburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Rockbridge The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rockbridge County in west central Virginia North central Amherst County in central Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 406 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairfield, or 8 miles east of Rockbridge Baths, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockbridge Baths Cornwall Alto Fairfield Oronoco Brownsburg and Vesuvius. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

