With the bitcoin bull market back in 2021 had come a lot of what is referred to as ‘bitcoin tourists’. These are investors who are moved by the gains being made in the market and begin to FOMO (fear of missing out) on the digital asset as the price grew. Now that the bear market has arrived, a number of things have been happening. One of those is the exit of these bitcoin tourists out of the market as losses continue to rock the space.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO