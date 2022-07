Authorities have recovered the bodies of the three men who went missing in the Delta on Sunday after going in the water to rescue a child, fire officials said Wednesday. The three men entered the water near the Three-Mile Slough Bridge, which is located next to the Brannan Island State Recreation Area, to save an 8-year-old who was struggling in the water, according to family members and the Rio Vista Fire Department.

