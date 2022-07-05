WATCH: Officials deliver updates on Independence Day Parade shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, America’s drug epidemic is the deadliest it has ever been. More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States during the 12-month period ending April 2021. That’s a new record high, with overdose deaths jumping 28.5% from the same period a year earlier.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO