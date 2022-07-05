WATCH: Officials deliver updates on Independence Day Parade shooting

Virginia police thwarted a potential shooting at a Fourth of July celebration, officials said. The possible attack was prevented thanks to a "hero citizen" who called in a tip, police said. Two men were arrested and charged with being a non-US citizen in possession of a firearm.
DANVILLE, Va. – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, America’s drug epidemic is the deadliest it has ever been. More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States during the 12-month period ending April 2021. That’s a new record high, with overdose deaths jumping 28.5% from the same period a year earlier.
ROANOKE, Va. – After several mass shootings have plagued our nation, one security expert is training a group of professionals to be prepared for the worst. The Active Shooter Elimination Team is a group of 5 security members that participate in active shooter drills to be prepared for what could happen.
RICHMOND, Va. – On Tuesday, the Virginia State Police reported that nine people died in vehicle crashes over the 2022 Independence Day weekend, and four of those nine people were motorcyclists. According to the VSP, the nine fatal crashes happened in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk, and Portsmouth,...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Just as federal lawmakers on both sides of the aisle set their differences aside to pass a bipartisan gun safety law, a tragic shooting happened at an Independence Day Parade in Illinois, killing seven people and injuring dozens more. Investigators said the person of interest had...
ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday, Virginia lawmakers paid a visit to Roanoke to visit TAP’s Raleigh Court Head Start Center. Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn and Senator John Edwards toured the facility and learned about how TAP uses Temporary Assistance to Needy Families funding. The head start center staff also...
Va. – If you’re looking for a new adventure to give you a reason to explore Virginia’s beauty and cideries, this might be for you. The American Cider Association announced on July 6 that they are launching a digital Virginia Cider Trail for Virginians and tourists to explore the Commonwealth.
RICHMOND, Va. – A familiar face from our corner of the Commonwealth will have a seat on Virginia’s Board of Education. Former Salem City Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Seibert said he is looking forward to representing the interests of our region. Seibert currently serves as Constituent Services and...
RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that they’ve opened enrollment for the DMV’s Mileage Choice Program. The Mileage Choice Program is an option for drivers of electric, hybrid, or fuel-efficient vehicles who pay the Commonwealth’s highway use fee, the release said.
ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve already been dealing with severe storms and more could be coming our way through this evening and later tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 13 cities and counties in our viewing area, including Lynchburg, Danville, and Martinsville. These...
PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday endorsed businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson to be his successor, adding his name to a growing list of mainstream conservatives looking to boost her past Donald Trump-endorsed frontrunner Kari Lake. Robson, a political newcomer, has used her family's vast wealth to blanket...
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A talented student-athlete certainly left his mark on the high school gridiron – Jabari Blake was a standout quarterback for Brad Bradley and the Heritage Pioneers, helping lead the program to a 2018 VHSL Class 3 State Title. After his high school career ended, Blake...
