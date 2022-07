The Kenai Post 20 Twins returned to Alaska Legion baseball play on Tuesday with conference and non-conference games against Service Post 28 in Anchorage. A two-run rally in the seventh inning drew the Twins close; however, Service held-off Post 20 for a 6-5 victory in the conference contest. The Twins opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning. Post 20 added a single run in the fourth and a pair of runs in the seventh inning. Service lead 2-1 after one inning and scored two runs in the third and two in the fifth. Hunter Williams threw five innings for the Twins allowing six runs on eight hits. Atticus Gibson and Gabe Smith lead the offense with Gibson recording three hits in four at-bats.

KENAI, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO