ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, MS

Accused of shooting at Mississippi cop, man arrested after tipster tells police he’s shopping at Walmart

By Daily Leader Staff
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GU2GG_0gVXFyc800

A man accused of shooting at a Mississippi police officer has been arrested after a tipster told police he was shopping at Walmart.

Brookhaven police officers apprehended Essie Ray Brown Jr. a little after 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a tip that he was inside Walmart on Brookway Boulevard.

“We acted off a tip. We went inside Walmart and arrested Mr. Brown, the suspect who shot at a police officer the other night behind Lipsey,” said Chief Kenneth Collins.

Collins expressed thanks to his officers and to Lincoln County Constable Kelly Porter for his assistance in the arrest. The chief also thanked the unnamed person who reported seeing Brown in the store.

Brown, 37, is accused of shooting at an officer at 3:50 a.m. Friday when the officer approached him behind Lipsey Middle School.

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

Man running from deputies asks off-duty detective for a ride, police say

JACKSON, Miss. — A man running from Hinds County sheriff's deputies tried to get away by asking an off-duty police detective for a ride, according to authorities. Marco Jones was taken into custody in the 1400 block of Old Square Road by an off-duty robbery/homicide detective, according to Jackson police officials. The detective was driving his personal vehicle when Jones stopped him, police said.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2nd suspect arrested for fatal drive-by shooting on Lakewood Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a second suspect in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting. According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, Zykez Young, 21, turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, July 6. Police previously arrested Miguel J. Forbes, 35, in connection to the shooting that...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Teen shot multiple times on Prentiss Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a teenage male was shot in the 100 block of Prentiss Street. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, a 17-year-old victim was shot twice about the body. Hearn said the victim is uncooperative with the police and refuses to give information about this incident.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Brookhaven, MS
Brookhaven, MS
Crime & Safety
WDAM-TV

Man arrested for stealing $50K tractor in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been arrested in Covington County after he allegedly stole a high-valued tractor. According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Walter O’Neil Smith was charged with stealing a 2015 Massey Ferguson 6410 tractor. The sheriff’s office says the tractor is...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

17-year-old victim won’t say who shot him, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police say they need your help solving a recent shooting after the victim refuses to talk. Wednesday, police say they responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Prentiss Street. A 17-year-old was shot twice but survived. According to the department, “the victim is...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Tipster#Violent Crime#Lincoln County#Lipsey Middle School
Magnolia State Live

Police looking for missing Mississippi teen

Police are looking for a Mississippi teen from Warren County who is missing and may be traveling with a male from a neighboring county. The Vicksburg Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that Namyah Pugh, age 18, is missing. Pugh was last seen after midnight on Thursday. According to VPD, she...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

11-year-old shot in back on Tara Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot in the back. The shooting happened on Monday, July 4 on Tara Road when the victim was shooting fireworks with other children in the neighborhood. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the boy was taken to the hospital for treatment.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

15-year-old arrested after 11-year-old shot in back

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have arrested a teenager and his father after an 11-year-old boy was shot on the Fourth of July. Police said the shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday on Tara Road. Investigators said Davontae Hunter was shot once in the back. His mother said the...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WLBT

Jackson residents ask the State for help as stray bullets hit homes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crime in the capital city is causing fear among residents who put down roots here years ago. But those same Jacksonians are considering leaving because of stray bullets. “This city is under siege. I mean, these kids have taken over and something has got to be...
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

MHP: One death, 168 DUI arrests made during July 4 holiday period

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi state troopers investigated one fatal crash during the Independence Day holiday period. The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) began its holiday enforcement period on Friday, July 1 and it ended Tuesday night. During this time, MHP used all available troopers to remove impaired drivers from state...
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Magee PD Arrest Report Week June 27-July 6, 2022

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Police Report showed two felony charges for the week of June 27- July 6, 2022. Jennifer Nicole Lucase of 3378 SCR 65, Mount Olive, MS on the charge of Embezzlement $10,000 (felony). Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
MAGEE, MS
an17.com

Roseland man arrested on outstanding warrants

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of James Ballard, Jr., 35, from Roseland, on a slew of charges stemming from a domestic disturbance. In the early morning hours of July 3, 2022, deputies arrived at Ballard's residence and could hear voices and footsteps inside. After several times knocking and announcing their presence to no avail, a search warrant was submitted and approved, after which entry was made into the residence. Shortly after making entry, Ballard gave up and was taken into custody with K9 assistance.
ROSELAND, LA
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
87K+
Followers
6K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy