Lincoln County, MS

Sheriff: Dead body found near Mississippi high school football field likely was a suicide

By Daily Leader Staff
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Mr4I_0gVXFu5E00

Officials are investigating an apparent suicide at Loyd Star Attendance Center.

Sheriff Steve Rushing said a football coach discovered the body near the football field and by the press box on Monday morning. Rushing said the male had died of an apparent suicide, but declined further comment pending the investigation.

Lincoln County School District Superintendent David Martin declined to comment Tuesday morning.

Coroner Clay McMorris could not be reached for comment.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

