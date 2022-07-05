ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

The curious case of Maine: The nation's oldest state, yet the only one getting younger

By Maine Public
capeandislands.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's like the plot of a short story — after decades of aging, Maine was the only state in the country that got younger last year. That's according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau earlier this week. The agency reports...

www.capeandislands.org

Comments / 1

Related
Kool AM

One Of The Most Remote Airports In The United States Is In Maine

There is no denying that the State of Maine is rural... REALLY rural. North of Central Maine, the state is sparsely populated with decent sized towns few and far between. Filling in the gaps between towns are large stretches of mostly untouched wilderness. That's one of the things that draws hikers, campers, and hunters to Maine.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
92 Moose

One Of The Best Diners In America Is Right Here In Maine

Considering the entire State of Maine is one of America's premiere tourist destinations, it should not be much of a surprise that the state is loaded with some outstanding restaurants. And, in recent years, the number of amazing restaurants has continued to grow. We've got everything from seafood restaurants (obviously),...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations down Wednesday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are down slightly on Wednesday. The Maine CDC says 128 people are in the hospital with the virus, down two from on Tuesday. Twenty-three people are in critical care, down one. Three people are on ventilators. Twelve new COVID-related deaths have been reported by...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

It may be harder to relieve yourself at Maine festivals this summer

(BDN) -- Since he was hired to be the interim town manager in Blue Hill last month, Joe Hayes has been on the hunt for port-a-potties. He’s been desperately calling every portable toilet company in the region to rent four toilets for people at the town’s busy harborside park and local wharf. But just about every one of the almost dozen companies he’s contacted have told him the same thing: there are no port-a-potties available right now.
BLUE HILL, ME
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau
foxbangor.com

Local dental clinic shares changes with new MaineCare expansion

WATERVILLE — As MaineCare dental coverage expands across the state, one local dental clinic is sharing more on what changes will be implemented for adults. MaineCare dental coverage expansion will benefit over 200,000 Mainers. Of those, about 70 MaineCare patients will now have the opportunity to make their smile brighter right at the Waterville Community Dental Center in Oakland.
WATERVILLE, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mainepublic.org

The rapid growth of the cannabis industry in Maine, and how the state is regulating adult-use and medicinal marijuana

The director of Maine’s Office of Cannabis Policy discusses the rapidly growing cannabis industry. In 2021, gross sales of recreational cannabis reached about $82 million. We will discuss the economic impact of this explosive growth, and hear about a state report that finds that the legal cannabis market has reduced illicit sales. We’ll also learn about developments in the supply and demand of medical marijuana.
MAINE STATE
WBEC AM

The Sale of Alcohol Was Forbidden in This MA Town for Over 100 Years

Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mainepublic.org

The outlook and impacts for Maine's summer tourist season

Maine’s tourism industry has seen extreme dips and surges during the past two pandemic summers. We’ll find out how this summer is going so far at hotels, restaurants, parks, beaches and other destinations across the state—and what it means for Maine’s economy. Panelists:. Matt Lewis, president,...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Wander 8 of the Prettiest Gardens in New Hampshire and Maine

There's nothing more beautiful than when nature boasts its beauty, splendor, and color. This writer spent last summer in central New York and experienced this firsthand. From gorgeous waterfalls... ...to magnificent canyons... ...we live on such a naturally beautiful planet. New England is no exception when it comes to nature's...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine Judicial Branch warns about scam calls

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - They say the calls claim to come from law enforcement and demand the recipient pay money to clear an “outstanding warrant” for missing court. The Judicial Branch says they never call to request money or information or threaten those who don’t comply. Officials...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

A new film about Maine's involvement in Gettysburg and the history and impact of that period

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date June 23, 2022); no calls will be taken. Dirigo: Maine at Gettysburg,” a film produced by former Maine Public employee Dan Lambert, premieres on Maine Public Television in July. It highlights the contributions of the 15 units from Maine at the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863. We’ll discuss the film, and about the history and lasting impacts of Maine’s involvement in the turning point of the Civil War.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy