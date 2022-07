Russia is raising “true hell” in eastern Ukraine, according to a local governor, as deadly missile strikes hit the invaded country overnight. Serhyi Haidai, who runs the Luhansk province, said there had been “no operational pause” announced by Russian troops, who were “still attacking and shelling ... with the same intensity as before”. The governor said there had been 20 artillery, mortar and rocket strikes overnight in his province, whose last major stronghold of resistance was captured by Russia last week. Deadly strikes continue to fall elsewhere as Ukraine continued to battle the Russian invasion, which has now turned...

POLITICS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO