Monkeypox Photo Credit: CDC

Connecticut's first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in a man, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The patient, a resident of New Haven County, is between the age of 40 and 49, said DPH officials.

Currently, DPH said the patient is isolated and has not been hospitalized. No other patient information will be released.

“DPH believes that the risk to Connecticut residents from this case is low,” said Commissioner Manisha Juthani. “The United States is currently experiencing a monkeypox outbreak, and there will likely be additional cases in Connecticut in the weeks ahead."

Monkeypox can spread through close prolonged contact with an infected person. This might include coming into contact with skin lesions, or body fluids, sharing clothes or other materials that have been used by an infected person, or inhaling respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact, Juthani said.

Exposure also includes sexual contact. The CDC says monkeypox is transmissible during sex, as well as activities like kissing.

The incubation period for monkeypox is usually 7 to 4 days but can range from 5 to 21 days, the CDC said.

The disease, which is closely related to the smallpox virus, occurs mostly in central and western Africa, according to the CDC.

It received its name because it was first identified in laboratory monkeys.

Signs of infection include fever, swollen glands, and a new rash. Anyone experiencing similar symptoms should contact their health care provider, DPH said.

For more information about monkeypox, click here.

