ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Arkansas man arrested on felonies

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

An Odessa officer who expected to write a couple of traffic tickets ended up arresting an Arkansas man on a handful of felony charges Friday morning.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, the officer was near Pronto and Trunk streets around 12:30 a.m. Friday when he saw the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado speeding down Pronto and then blowing through the stop sign at Trunk. The officer wrote in his report he had to accelerate past 70 miles an hour to catch up with the pickup.

The driver of the truck, Raymond Charles Jr., 41, of Fort Smith, Arkansas smelled like marijuana and alcohol, according to the report.

The officer found a usable amount of marijuana, a THC vape cartridge and a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun that had been reported stolen in Arkansas in Charles’ truck, the report stated.

A computer check indicated Charles has an extensive criminal history, including at least one felony conviction, making it illegal for him to possess firearms, according to the report.

Charles was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana. As of Monday morning, he remained in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $91,000. The U.S. Marshals Service has also placed a hold on him.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of stealing money, threatening victims with bat

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he broke into a home earlier this week. 74-year-old Benny Murrell has been charged with Burglary and two counts of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on July 6, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused of assaulting wife

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after police said he assaulted and injured his wife. Jorge Romo Jr., 26, has been charged with Assault Causing Injury. According to an affidavit, on July 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home on Van Street to investigate a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One arrested in connection to game room robbery

OPD asking for help to identify second suspect ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One man is behind bars after police said he robbed a woman at knifepoint earlier this year. 35-year-old Duran Oshay Haynes has been charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to the Odessa Police Department, on June 27, Haynes and another unknown man robbed a game […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
City
Fort Smith, AR
ABC Big 2 News

McCafe Frap leads to arrest of Midland man

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend after police said he assaulted a pregnant woman. Perry Keith Donnell Jr., 25, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Interference with an Emergency Call. According to an affidavit, on July 2, Midland County deputies responded to a disturbance...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police looking for people of interest

Midland, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Police needs help identifying four persons of interest in the Homicide investigation that occurred on June 26th at the Spectrum Apartments located at 4331 W. Dengar. Do you recognize any of these suspects in the video?. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers. Be sure...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Convicted Felon#Felonies#Odessa Police Department#Chevrolet#Thc#The U S Marshals Service
ABC Big 2 News

Man spits in MPD officer’s face, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after police said he caused a disturbance at a convenience store and then assaulted a police officer. Ryan Lee Nellis, 33, has been charged with Harassment of a Public Servant. According to an affidavit, on July 5, officers with the Midland Police Department responded […]
ABC Big 2 News

Drunk pregnant woman, her friend, arrested following assault, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they assaulted each other in a vehicle earlier this week. 40-year-old Rudolfo Urias Jr. has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman. 34-year-old Surryna Roxy Nabarrette has been charged with assault, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, and public intoxication. An affidavit […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man assaults MPD officer investigating domestic disturbance

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police said he assaulted a police officer who was investigating a domestic disturbance. George Butler, 35, has been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer, Burglary, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, and Criminal Mischief.  According to an affidavit, on July 1 officers with the […]
ABC Big 2 News

OPD makes arrest in weekend stabbing

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he stabbed his friend multiple times last weekend. John Ryan Fel, 30, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on July 3, Odessa offers responded to a home on Englewood to investigate an assault. There, officers […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly 191 crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: Odessa Police Department has released the identity of the victim in last night’s deadly crash. 42-year-old Hortensia Almaras of Midland, the driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead after being taken to Medical Center Hospital. The passenger of the Mercedes, 67-year-old Irma Munoz of Midland was taken to a local […]
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for theft suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect. According to a Facebook post, on June 30 the man pictured below stole an employee’s cellphone off a counter at Murphy’s USA at 1219 N Midkiff Road. The cellphone is valued at $1,300. If you recognize […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD reminds the public to be aware of vehicle theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is reminding the public to be on high alert this summer especially when it comes to vehicle theft. According to MPD, July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month. Officers say that there are several steps to take in order to protect your vehicle from being burglarized. • Park […]
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of slamming window on husband’s hands during fight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she assaulted her husband and injured his fingers. Sah Swati, 25, has been charged with Assault Causing Injury. According to an affidavit, on July 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Big Easy Street to investigate a disturbance. […]
ODESSA, TX
Nationwide Report

38-year-old Daniel Anthony Chavez arrested after a DUI crash in Odessa (Odessa, TX)

38-year-old Daniel Anthony Chavez arrested after a DUI crash in Odessa (Odessa, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities arrested 38-year-old Daniel Anthony Chavez for drunk driving and causing a crash Tuesday in Odessa. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 400 block of E Odessa Street after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
336
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy