ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Kids Left in Locked Car With Loaded Gun, Knife: Police

By Marc Fortier
NECN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly left three young children locked in a running car with a loaded gun and a knife inside. Tyler Kennedy, 27, is charged with three...

www.necn.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

NH Police arrest man after children left in car with loaded gun

MANCHESTER -  Manchester Police have charged a man for leaving his three young children alone in the car with a loaded gun while he ran into Walmart on Monday.Tyler Kennedy was charged with three counts of child endangerment.Police received a report of children left unattended in a vehicle. When they arrived they found the vehicle with three children -- ages 9, 1 and 8 months -- in the vehicle with the doors locked and the car running. Witnesses said the children had been in the car for about 20 minutes.Police found a backpack in the car with a loaded gun and a knife inside and accessible to the children.
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, MA
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
NBC News

One dead in Myrtle Beach area after alligator attack

An alligator dragged a Myrtle Beach area resident into a pond and killed them in a Friday morning attack, local police said. Fire officials responded to a call in the Excalaber Court area outside Myrtle Beach at about 11:45 a.m. and removed both the victim and the alligator from the retention pond, police said in a Facebook post. Officials said the victim was "near the retention pond at the time of the initial incident" and that the alligator had "retreated into the retention pond" after taking hold of the local resident.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Seacoast Current

Video: Massachusetts State Police Shut Down I-495 to Rescue a Frightened, Injured Bear

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This video below will likely tug at your heartstrings and even bring tears, but please know that the bear, who was clearly suffering from major injuries, was rescued by the Massachusetts State Police along with the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Kennedy
TheDailyBeast

Dad Left Vile Note for Estranged Wife After Drowning Their Three Kids in a Bathtub, Feds Say

The Illinois man facing charges for allegedly drowning his three children in a bathtub left a chilling note for his estranged wife to find, prosecutors said Wednesday. “Mr. Karels left a note in the home, which stated, ‘If I can’t have them, neither can you,’” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said during a Wednesday court hearing for Jason Karels.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gold Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
Daily Mail

Family of black man shot 60 times by Ohio police say they didn't know he had a gun and a COP friend recently introduced him to weapons: Protests in Portland and Akron as lawyer slams officers for 'shooting him like a dog'

A black Ohio man who was shot 60 times and killed by police was only recently introduced to guns by his cop friend, his family's lawyer has revealed, after officers said they found a weapon in his car. Jayland Walker, 25, was shot dead by Akron officers following a traffic...
AKRON, OH
CBS Boston

Man facing drug charges arrested with 70 pounds of marijuana outside court

NEWBURYPORT – A Maine man who was appearing on drug charges was arrested Wednesday while leaving Newburyport District Court and found with more than 70 pounds of marijuana in his SUV.Yves Duboc was in court on charges of driving without a license and possession of more than one pound of marijuana. He was released on personal recognizance with a condition he doesn't drive until properly licensed. Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Provost was working as court officer throughout the day. At the end of proceedings, Provost saw Duboc leaving the parking lot, driving in his Toyota SUV with Florida plates. Provost pulled the Maine man over and arrested him on a charge of operating without a license.While searching Duboc's SUV, the trooper found a total of 70 pounds of marijuana and 20 pounds of marijuana extract, along with other drug paraphernalia. That led to a new charge of trafficking in marijuana."He was one court appearance short of a hat trick. But two in the same court on the same day is still pretty unique," State Police said in a statement. 
NEWBURYPORT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy