ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montebello, CA

Man killed in illegal fireworks explosion near Los Angeles

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (AP) — A 42-year-old man was killed when a powerful firework exploded in his hand during a Fourth of July celebration in a Southern California neighborhood, officials said Tuesday.

Paramedics responding around 6:30 p.m. Monday found the victim with severe injuries at a home in Montebello, said Michael Chee, a city spokesperson.

The man was attempting to light a “high powered, mortar type, aerial firework” that is illegal in Montebello and the surrounding county of Los Angeles, Chee said in a statement.

“The victim apparently attempted to hold the device when the firework went off and caused severe trauma to his upper torso,” the statement said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, died at a hospital, Chee said.

Fireworks paraphernalia were confiscated at the home and an investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedowneypatriot.com

Man killed handling illegal fireworks was Downey resident

MONTEBELLO - A man whom authorities say died in an explosion while handling illegal fireworks in Montebello on the Fourth of July was identified Friday by the Los Angeles County coroner's office. The blast occurred about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the yard of a home in the 1400 block of...
MONTEBELLO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Cops: California Man Dies After Letting Off Fourth of July Firework in His Hand

A man from a Los Angeles suburb has succumbed to severe torso injuries after lighting an illegal firework in a front lawn on the Fourth of July, city officials said in a Tuesday news release. Police in Montebello got a call around 6:30 p.m. about a 42-year-old man injured from setting off what they said was a “high powered, mortar type, aerial firework” in his hands. He later died in a hospital. “This tragic accident and death was avoidable and serves as an unfortunate and grim reminder of the danger posed by illegal and high power fireworks,” the city said in its release. In a separate but similar incident the same day, another man from a Los Angeles suburb suffered burns and lacerations on his arms and face after a firework exploded in his face, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where is expected to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Montebello, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Montebello, CA
Crime & Safety
ABC7

Anaheim woman severely injured when man throws powerful firework into home

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- An Anaheim woman was severely injured when someone threw a powerful firework into her home the morning after Independence Day. Ring video captures a man in a hoodie with his face obscured walking around the Viewpointe North condo development with a backpack around 5:40 a.m. on July 5. The sounds of breaking glass and a loud explosion are heard and he is seen quickly walking away as smoke drifts into the frame.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Man killed, woman injured after their tent was set on fire

Police in central California were searching for a woman they say set a tent on fire, killing a man and injuring a woman inside, authorities said Friday. The 35-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were inside a tent on Airport Way and Mormon Slough in Stockton when the suspect set them and their tent ablaze Thursday, the Stockton Police Department said in a brief statement. Both were taken to a hospital, where the man died, police said. Authorities released no other information. A call from The Associated Press seeking more information was not immediately returned Friday.
STOCKTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Carlos Hernandez Killed in Vehicle Crash on 710 Freeway [Paramount, CA]

22-Year-Old Dies in Car Crash near Rosecrans Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. near Rosecrans Avenue. Furthermore, the investigators said Hernandez’s vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a pole before hitting an embankment. Unfortunately, 22-year-old Carlos Hernandez of Long...
PARAMOUNT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework#Violent Crime
foxla.com

Operation North Star nabs 192 fugitives in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES - Federal authorities announced 192 fugitives, gang members, sex offenders, and violent criminals were arrested in the greater Los Angeles area during a 30-day nationwide initiative called Operation North Star. The 192 arrests were among the 1,500 arrests of fugitives wanted for the "most serious, violent, and harmful"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
theroundupnews.com

BRIEF: Bodies identified in Winnetka crash

The LA County Coroner’s Office identified the three bodies that were killed in the car crash in Winnetka on Sunday night. The accident occurred on the intersection of Vanowen St. near Corbin Ave. According to NBC 4, Celestino Fuentes, Isaiah Sanchez and Steve Orellana Jr. passed away on the...
WINNETKA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Santa Monica Mirror

One Dead Following Possible Fatal Overdose at Palisades Park

One person dead, another hospitalized following possible overdose Tuesday evening. Santa Monica police are investigating a drug overdose at Palisades Park that left one person dead and another hospitalized. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on July 5 around 8:15 p.m., Santa officers were dispatched to a call...
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Caught on video: Man assaults victim at Santa Ana grocery store

Police in Santa Ana are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was seen on video pushing a fellow grocery store patron to the ground, causing severe head trauma in a caught-on-video attack. The incident occurred on May 29 inside the Northgate Market at 700 South Harbor Boulevard, Santa Ana police said in […]
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Search underway in lake at SoFi Stadium for possible body

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Crews are responding to SoFi Stadium Wednesday morning in Inglewood on a report of a possible body in the lake. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, they received a call just after 6 a.m. reporting someone who went into the nearby lake and did not come out.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Motorcyclist shot on 110 Freeway in South Pasadena

An investigation was underway in South Pasadena early Thursday morning, after a motorcyclist was shot while riding along the 110 Freeway. The motorcyclist's condition was not immediately known, though he was able to maintain control of the motorcycle even after the shooting. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.Los Angeles Police Department officers first made contact with the victim late Wednesday at around 11: 30 p.m. after the rider reported the shooting. California Highway Patrol officers were also called to the scene to assist with the investigation.He was not sure when or where exactly he was shot at, though investigators believe it occurred somewhere between Marmion Way and Orange Grove Avenue along the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway. They were investigating if the shots could have come from another person driving on the freeway, standing on the side of the road or even on an overpass. Investigators also located a bullet hole in the gas tank of the bike. Officers are hoping that someone else who may have been driving along the freeway at the same time could come forward with any additional information.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

981K+
Followers
471K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy