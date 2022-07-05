ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Yankees potential trade partner: Colorado Rockies

By Estevão Maximo
Pinstripe Alley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Rockies are a bit of an enigma. Then-interim general manager Bill Schmidt took over in the middle of last season with their ace and best hitter, Jon Gray and Trevor Story respectively, both on expiring deals. The new regime appeared to mirror the old one, as it failed to...

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Braves: Why Freddie Freeman’s mistake is a tough pill to swallow

It’s been over a week since Freddie Freeman made his return to Atlanta, and we’re still discussing it. Freeman’s mistake is a lesson for free agents everywhere. Freeman was visibly shaken both on the field and in the clubhouse, so much so that Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw openly questioned whether or not he wanted to switch clubhouses.
ATLANTA, GA
Pinstripe Alley

Josh Donaldson’s been getting caught cheating at the plate

I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve texted, Slack’d, or posted the above sentence in the past couple weeks. No, it’s not me remarking on my own mental health — although, sheesh — but rather Josh Donaldson, who’s triple slashed .222/.313/.373 in 2022, after coming over from the Twins in a deal that I thought the Yankees would come out ahead in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Steinbrenner realizes may take record price to keep Judge

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. Judge’s representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of the average annual value of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s contract, which comes to $319.6 million, a person familiar with the negotiations said then, speaking on condition of anonymity because Judge’s stance was not made public. “Is it a possibility? Of course it’s a possibility,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday during his midseason media availability. “But cross that bridge when I come to it.” Judge, eligible for free agency after the World Series, leads the major leagues with 29 homers. He is second in the AL with 60 RBIs and is batting .281, a big reason the Yankees began Wednesday with a major league-best 58-23 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge joins Barry Bonds with feat no Yankee has ever done before

The New York Yankees absolutely demolished the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, 16-0. In the win, the Yankees hit six home runs from six different players. One of those players was MVP front runner Aaron Judge. Judge took Pirates reliever Manny Banuelos deep for a grand slam in the eighth inning. It was Judge’s 30th home run of the season, leading the major leagues.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees’ internal alternatives to the struggling Joey Gallo

For a brief time in June, it seemed like Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo was about to break out of his season-long funk. That doesn’t appear to be the case anymore, and one has to wonder how long the Yanks will keep sticking with him until he figures things out before pursuing an alternative solution.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Daniel Bard
Person
Kyle Freeland
Person
Chad Kuhl
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/8/22

New York Post | Dan Martin: In case you missed it, Aaron Judge wasn’t in the starting lineup during last night’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox due to “lower body soreness.” While, judging from Aaron Boone’s comments on “The Michael Kay Show,” it seemed likely that the Yankees were being cautious with their superstar outfielder, this will probably be a story we’re going to be monitoring for the next few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez names 4 teams who could steal Aaron Judge in free agency

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better player in Major League Baseball right now than Yankees‘ Aaron Judge, who’s having an MVP caliber season. At 30 years old, Judge is batting .287 with a 36.6% on base rate, 30 homers and 64 RBIs. He currently leads the league in long balls, generating a 59.5% hard-hit rate and 25.2% barrel rate. His HR/FB ratio sits at an impressive 32.6%. That means that 32.6% of his fly balls are turning into homers, which is an astronomical value.
MLB
numberfire.com

Maikel Franco sent to Nationals' bench on Wednesday

Washington Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Franco will rest against his division competition after Juan Soto was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 238 batted balls this season, Franco has accounted for a 5.5% barrel rate and a...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Gray#Rangers#The Red Sox
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

2 Yankees Stars May Dominate The All-Star Game Outfield

It’s been a dream season for the New York Yankees. It’s the beginning of a new month and the Bronx Bombers continue to dominate everybody they come across. Despite having lost their past two games, they still own a record of 58-23, which is the best in all of baseball.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Former Rockies Pitcher Reveals LA's Pitching Secrets

One of the many things that the Dodgers excel at is resurrecting pitchers' careers. Fans might get frustrated with the front office's fixation with sabermetrics, but it has yielded plenty of positive results when it comes to unsung and unheralded pitchers suddenly performing at a high level on Dodgers blue. LA signs castoffs and turns them into quality relievers time and time again.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy